Sharjah,: The fourth edition of the Furniture 360 exhibition kicked off today (Tuesday) in the Emirate of Sharjah. The event is organized by Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and boasts a huge participation of major companies working in the manufacture and design of home furnishings and furniture with 250 international brands and jaw-dropping promotions and discounts on over 20,000 local and international products.

The exhibition, which runs until the fourth of December, was inaugurated by HE Abdallah Sultan Al-Owais, Chairman of SCCI and ECS, in the presence of HE Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI, a host of SCCI and ECS members of boards of directors as well as HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Sultan Shattaf, ECS's Director of Sales and Marketing Department. This is in addition to representatives of consular corps and commercial attachés in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

After the inauguration, the officials toured the exhibition, where they were introduced to the pavilions and stands, and listened to an explanation from the exhibitors about the latest in the world of furnishings, furniture and smart home technologies. They also met with representatives of Emirati and local companies whose presence is eye-catching and who have distinguished offers on classic and modern home furnishings and antique furniture with modern touches.

HE Abdallah Sultan Al-Owais said: “The Furniture 360 exhibition is part of a series of commercial and marketing events that the SCCI and ECS are keen to organize with the aim of promoting and supporting the retail sector and attracting shoppers from inside and outside the UAE. The last edition of the event saw a turnout of more than 12,000 visitors, and we expect that this year will be a bigger hit, especially considering the large participation of major companies specialized in the furniture and furnishings sector, and the increase in demand for furniture and furnishings, particularly due to the recovery of the real-estate market in the UAE”.

Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa pointed out that the event has become a regional platform par excellence that attracts the attention of exhibitors and visitors alike, as it is one of the most prominent exhibitions specialized in the home furniture industry at local and regional levels. He spotlighted the fact that exhibiting over 20 thousand products emphasizes the importance of this event in supplying local markets with the finest and latest products of the world's leading companies working in home furnishings, furniture, accessories and interior design.

The event boasts the participation of an elite host of regional and international companies from 10 countries that lead in the furniture and furnishings industry – like Turkey, Poland and Egypt. Furthermore, Furniture 360 boasts a large number of such internationally reputed brands as Givani, Happy Call, Home Style, Anko, and Sky, in addition to a multitude of local and national companies, which offer a variety of modern home furnishings, bespoke furniture of bedrooms, living rooms, and children rooms, advanced home appliances, kitchenware, curtains, lighting, electricals and gardening tools.

The exhibition welcomes visitors daily from 11am until 11pm, and on Friday from 2pm until 11pm.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Mustafa Taha

Misbar Communications

mustafa@misbar-me.com

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Mahmoud Soliman

Misbar Communications

mahmoud.soliman@misbar-me.com