The 2nd Session of the Islamic Conference of Transport Ministers (CTM) officially commenced today, February 12, 2026, in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, under the theme “Strengthening Transport Connectivity to Deepen Fraternity among OIC Member States.”

This high-level gathering, which brings together Ministers and delegations from across the Islamic world, aims to harmonize resolutions that will modernize the transport sector and foster greater economic integration. The opening session was distinguished by a video address from H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who underscored that enhanced connectivity is the bedrock of sustainable development and urged Member States to move beyond deliberation toward the concrete implementation of agreed resolutions.

In a statement delivered on his behalf by H.E. Dr. Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, the OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, emphasized that robust and resilient transport networks are indispensable for a community spanning four continents and representing a quarter of the world’s population. Addressing the current challenges in intra-OIC logistics, the Secretary-General specifically highlighted the OIC Dakar-Port Sudan Railway Project as a transformative initiative poised to revolutionize trade facilitation and connectivity for 13 African member states.

Hosting the conference as the newly elected Chairman, H.E. Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Türkiye’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, detailed his nation’s extensive success in large-scale infrastructure projects, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to sharing its technical expertise to bridge gaps across the OIC. Throughout the session, Ministers shared national milestones in road, rail, maritime, and air transport, collectively advocating for the development of regional transport corridors as a vehicle for peace and prosperity. The conference is set to conclude with the adoption of a landmark resolution designed to transform the OIC into a globally competitive and integrated transport hub.