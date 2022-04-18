Muscat, Oman: The Al Mouj Muscat Marathon 2022, pioneers of marathon running in Oman, are all set for the biggest participative sporting event this year. Slated to be flagged off at the leading lifestyle destination, Al Mouj Muscat on 11th and 12th of November 2022, the event has been a symbol of pride and prestige for the country. The health and fitness impact that this event will have on the city is unrivaled.

The participants of Al Mouj Muscat Marathon will make their race more meaningful by dedicating it to a cause greater than themselves, as part of the proceeds from the 5km Run category will be going towards non-profit organizations. The race is associated with two charities; Environment Society of Oman (ESO) and Oman Diabetes Association (ODA). The aim is to make a positive impact on the community by raising awareness of the need to care for the natural environment and community health.

Al Mouj Muscat has been encouraging a healthier and more active lifestyle by providing ample space to exercise within its borders as well as hosting events such as the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon, which is an important step towards helping people's health and wellbeing of the nation, similar to the ethos of ODA.

Al Mouj Muscat continually seeks to deliver significant sustainable, social, environmental, and economic impact for the Sultanate of Oman. It is continually working towards finding viable ways to decrease resource use, emissions, and pollution, as well as measures to protect coastal and maritime biodiversity. Practical measures are deployed to protect and conserve the environment throughout the design, construction and operational phases of the destination, in line with ESO’s objectives.

“Sport has the power to unite the community towards a collective goal. We are incredibly proud to support just some of the very good causes in operation within the nation and use Oman’s most iconic sporting event to raise awareness of the important programs underway to maintain Oman’s natural heritage and make a long-term positive contribution to creating opportunities for the wellbeing of the communities across the country,” says Sayyid Aymen Al Busaidi, Vice Chairman of Sabco Group.

Registration is still open for the 5km and 10km runs, as well as the half marathon and full marathon. For more information and to register, please visit www.muscatmarathon.om.

About Al Mouj Muscat

Al Mouj Muscat is a destination without an equal. It has redefined urban living in the region with an impressive portfolio of oceanfront residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality, elegant Business Parks, award-winning architecture and well-designed landscapes.

A warm and diverse community at the heart of Oman’s capital, Al Mouj Muscat created a sense of belonging for over 7000 residents from 85 nationalities who now call it home. With a vibrant dining and retail district, residents and visitors alike are able to enjoy a wide range of culinary experiences in a lively oceanfront setting.

Al Mouj Muscat provides an exclusive lifestyle that urges families and individuals to live life to the fullest, do better, see more and live richer. For work or leisure, residents and visitors can stay, dine or relax at seven luxury hotels, including Kempinski and St. Regis, experience boating in Oman’s largest Marina, or awaken their sense of play at an 18-hole championship golf course that’s listed in the world’s top 100.

At Al Mouj Muscat, every moment spent, every opportunity explored, is life Inspired.

About Al Mouj Muscat Marathon

First organized by Muscat Road Runners in 2012 with 135 competitors, Muscat Marathon has quickly grown in stature.

In 2017, the event became known as the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon with Al Mouj Muscat, Oman’s premier lifestyle destination, Oman Sail and Muscat Road Runners joining forces.

Fast-forward to 2019 and the marathon, marathon relay, half marathon and 10km routes were all certified by world-running organization AIMS, aligning the event with International Association of Athletic Federation (IAAF) standards. The Charity Fun Run 5km saw thousands of runners raise money for good causes and the Kids’ Run sold out in record time!

The last edition hosted just under 11000 runners competing in six race categories across a two-day festival of running.

103 different nationalities were represented, furthering the marathon’s reputation as the most iconic event on the Sultanate of Oman’s sporting calendar. The event had to be canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic but is returning in 2022 under the management of Sabco Sports with the aim of reigniting Oman’s passion for an active lifestyle and creating memorable experiences.

About Sabco Sports

Oman’s premier Boutique Sports Agency, Sabco Sports focuses on Sports Marketing, Sports Consultancy, Sports Events and Sponsorship, as well as managing the Corporation’s interest in Sports, Players, Clubs and Associations.

Sabco Sports actively ideates and executes local and national tournaments, for schools, institutions, and the government.

About Oman Sail

Operating under Oman Tourism Development Company, Oman Sail is tasked with rekindling the country’s maritime eminence, promoting the Sultanate around the world through sailing, contributing to the sustainable prosperity of the nation and providing long-term learning opportunities for the youth. Since 2008, Oman Sail has built a solid foundation around Sailing, Tourism, Commerce, Health and Environment, all underpinned with competency-based development for its workforce. Committed to offering both men and women equal opportunities to learn, Oman Sail’s programmes focus on nurturing young talent to develop the sailing champions of tomorrow, increasing revenue in the tourism, activity and experiential learning markets and gaining prominent international exposure for the country. The company has a strong track record in delivering a portfolio of events across the Sultanate to showcase Oman’s natural beauty, tourism potential, the people’s hospitality, and infrastructure readiness for business opportunities. More information can be found on www.omansail.com.