Dubai: Austria Tourism, Atout France Middle East, the German National Tourist Office GCC (GNTO), and the Spanish Tourist Office are joining forces for a landmark edition of Discover Europe Travel Summit meets Marhaba 2025, taking place in Dubai on 25 and 26 April 2025.

In an exciting collaboration, two of Europe's leading tourism networking platforms, the Discover Europe Travel Summit and Marhaba Europe, will unite for the first time. This powerful fusion brings the heart of Europe to the UAE, offering travel professionals from the GCC, Levant, and India a gateway to connect with 130 top-tier suppliers from Austria, France, Germany and Spain. A total of 5,720 pre-scheduled meetings are planned across the two-day event.

The summit serves as a strategic hub for destination marketing organisations, hospitality providers, DMCs, and transport specialists to exchange insights, showcase new products, and build long-lasting partnerships with 150 qualified buyers from the region.

Austria's breathtaking alpine landscapes, serene lakes, and charming cities have seen growing interest from GCC travellers. The country's offerings range from winter sports to summer festivals, catering to diverse preferences and providing year-round appeal.

Michael Tauschmann, Head of Markets Middle East and India at Austria Tourism, said: "Austria offers a remarkable variety of experiences that align perfectly with the preferences of GCC travellers. From the majestic alpine peaks and serene forest trails to the sparkling lakeside retreats, the country delivers authentic experiences for all. We are seeing growing interest from the region in discovering lesser-known parts of Austria, where hidden gems await. This summit gives us the ideal platform to connect with key travel experts and showcase Austria's rich and refreshing diversity."

France continues to enchant GCC travellers with its iconic landmarks, luxury shopping, and gastronomic experiences. The country's commitment to offering tailored services has enhanced its appeal among discerning visitors from the region.

Maulin Dominique, Director at Atout France Middle East, said: "France continues to appeal to GCC travellers with its blend of iconic experiences, cultural richness, and curated luxury. This summit is a valuable opportunity to strengthen our partnerships and showcase how France caters to evolving travel preferences through personalised, high-quality offerings. We are proud to join our European counterparts in presenting a unified and inspiring vision for travel to Europe."

Germany has consistently attracted GCC travellers with its rich cultural heritage, picturesque landscapes, and modern urban experiences. The country's emphasis on family-friendly attractions and seamless travel infrastructure makes it a preferred destination for both leisure and business travellers from the region.

Yamina Sofo, Director of the Marketing & Sales Office – GNTO GCC, commented: "Germany is a treasure trove of cultural and natural diversity that resonates deeply with travellers from the GCC. Events like Discover Europe Travel Summit meets Marhaba 2025 allow us to connect with key regional partners and share immersive, tailored experiences. From historic routes and green getaways to family-friendly cities and premium wellness, we look forward to strengthening relationships and inspiring more visitors to discover the best of Destination Germany."

Spain has emerged as a favoured destination for GCC tourists, drawn by its vibrant culture, historic landmarks, and culinary delights. The country's diverse regions offer unique experiences, from Madrid's bustling streets to Barcelona's coastal beauty.

Carlos Ruiz González, Director of the Spanish Tourist Office for the GCC, added: "The GCC represents a key growth market for Spain, with travellers who value authenticity, service, and premium experiences. Our participation in this year's summit allows us to engage directly with regional travel leaders and strengthen the visibility of Spain as a destination rich in cultural heritage, luxury offerings, and geographic diversity. We are excited to explore new partnerships and expand our reach through this dynamic platform."

Together, Austria, France, Germany and Spain offer an enriching mosaic of travel opportunities catering to GCC travellers' unique interests. From nature lovers and culture seekers to family holidaymakers and luxury enthusiasts, this year's summit is a platform for business development and a celebration of Europe's shared commitment to providing world-class, year-round travel experiences for the Middle East.

About Austria Tourism

Austria Tourism is the national tourism organization for Austria. Since 1955 the main objective of this association has been the promotion of vacation country Austria. Austria Tourim's central goal is to secure and expand tourism country Austria’s competitiveness in cooperation with all Austrian tourism partners. By doing so, ANTO contributes essentially to increasing Austria’s market share in international tourism.

About Atout France

Atout France includes national and local government authorities working in partnership with the tourism industry and the major sectors of the French economy. A total of 1,200 members, representative of the French tourism industry, rely on its expertise. Atout France’s mission is performed through a network of 29 offices abroad, a head office in Paris, together with branch offices in mainland France and its overseas territories. Atout France Dubai, the regional office for the Middle East and Turkey, aims to raise France’s profile as the world’s top tourist destination in international markets as well as to promote the fields of tourism training and education in France.

About the GNTB

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. Working closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations, the GNTB develops strategies and marketing campaigns to promote Germany’s positive image abroad as a travel destination and to encourage tourists to visit the country.

The GNTB’s primary strategic areas of action are:

Conducting targeted market research and analysis of market-specific customer demand in relation to various aspects of travel in the context of sustainability and culture among those with values-based lifestyles.

Supporting the travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, through relationship management and the sharing of knowledge.

Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Focus on sustainability and digitalisation

The GNTB promotes forward-looking tourism in line with the objectives of the German government. The focus here is on sustainability and digitalisation.

To make inbound tourism more sustainable and competitive, our organisation follows a three-pillar strategy that combines the sharing of knowledge with external partners and a supporting communications strategy with our internal sustainability initiative. The GNTB positions Germany as a sustainable and inclusive destination in the international travel market.

The GNTB is a pioneer when it comes to using immersive technologies (virtual, augmented and mixed reality), voice assistants and other conversational interfaces, and artificial intelligence applications such as chatbots. To ensure that tourism offerings are visible on AI-based marketing platforms, the GNTB coordinates the German tourism industry’s open-data/knowledge graph project.

The GNTB has 19 foreign agencies that it manages from its head office in Frankfurt.

About Spain Tourist Office:

The Spain Tourist Office in the GCC is the official representative of TURESPAÑA, the national tourism authority of Spain, responsible for promoting Spain as a premier travel destination across the Gulf region. With a focus on cultural richness, culinary excellence, world-class hospitality, and sustainable travel experiences, the office works closely with travel trade, media, and stakeholders to showcase the diverse offerings of Spain — from the historic cities of Andalusia and vibrant life of Madrid and Barcelona to the pristine beaches of the Balearic and Canary Islands. Through strategic partnerships, marketing campaigns, and events, the Spain Tourist Office aims to inspire travellers from the GCC to discover the unique charm and warm hospitality of Spain.

