Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Steel Arkan (ADX: EMSTEEL), one of the region’s largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers, concluded its participation as a Diamond Sponsor in the ‘Make it in the Emirates Forum 2023’. During the event, the company showcased its industry leading sustainability efforts as well as its significant contribution to the UAE’s national In-County Value (ICV) program and Emiratization.

As part of its participation, Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO, Emirates Steel Arkan, took part in a panel discussion titled "Industrial Sustainability & Roadmap to COP28" which discussed various aspects of industrial sustainability, including the importance of clean energy, the need for resource efficiency, and the role of technology in reducing carbon emissions.

Al Remeithi emphasized the importance of adopting sustainable practices in the manufacturing industry. He said that Emirates Steel Arkan plants have been carefully designed to maximize resource utilization, ensuring that every aspect of the production cycle is efficiently utilized, leaving no waste behind. “We implemented a comprehensive monitoring system to closely track its production processes and emissions, ensuring strict adherence to the highest standards and best practices not only in the UAE but also globally,” he explained.

Over the last years, Emirates Steel Arkan has developed a detailed decarbonization roadmap built on carbon capture, green hydrogen, clean energy, scrap metal utilization and energy efficiency.

“Our production process uses 45% less carbon than our competitors, and in 2022, we achieved an impressive 35% reduction in our steel plant emissions using 80% clean electricity, carbon capture and scrap metal,” said Al Remeithi. “We aim to reduce our carbon emissions by 40% by 2030 and achieving Net-Zero by 2050.”

The Group is also partnering with various entities to pioneer the use of green hydrogen across the business. “To achieve net-zero by 2050, we are working closely with industry leaders to study the viability and availability of hydrogen at competitive prices,” he said.

Al Remeithi gave an example of how innovation is supporting Emirates Steel Arkan to reinforce its global sustainability stature with the introduction of the ES600, an innovative low-carbon product that aims to reduce steel consumption in construction by 16-18%.

Al Remeithi also highlighted that the Group has partnered with ITOCHU Corporation to create a global green supply chain in Abu Dhabi to meet the growing demand for green steel.

Concluding his panel, Al Remeithi reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to increasing its contribution to the nation’s GDP and actively stimulating the growth of the UAE’s industrial sector. “We were among the country’s first national companies that joined the ICV program back in 2021 and take immense pride in achieving an impressive 11% share in Abu Dhabi's manufacturing activity output,” he said. “We provide more than 600 job opportunities for Emiratis, while the percentage of Emiratization in engineering and technical jobs is 60%.”

Emirates Steel Arkan was honoured at the "Make in the UAE" awards ceremony with the award for the best level of Emiratization in the industrial sector. This recognition is an achievement that highlights the company's commitments to Emiratization efforts. Additionally, it reflects the success of the company's strategy in attracting Emirati talents to work in the industrial sector. This strategy aligns with the objectives of the strategy of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which aims to promote Emiratization and ensure sustainable economic growth in the UAE.

-Ends-



For Media enquiries, please contact:

Mohammad Daggamseh

Head of Media and Communications

Email: mohammad.daggamseh@emiratessteel.com

ASDA’A BCW

Tarek Juma

Email: tarek.juma@bcw-global.com

For Investor enquiries, please contact:

Gleb Diachkov-Gertcev

Head of Investor Relations

Email: gleb.dg@emiratessteel.com

About Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA)

Emirates Steel Arkan (the Group) is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and more than 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is also among the leading decarbonized steel manufacturers in the world and is recognized for its world-class safety performance.

The Group’s steel and building materials have been used in some of the UAE’s most iconic construction projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Yas Island, and more.

Emirates Steel Arkan is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emiratessteelarkan.com