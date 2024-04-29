Sharjah: The Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA) convened its second ordinary general assembly meeting in Sharjah, with the participation of the current board of directors and 65 members. During the meeting, the association announced the election of new board members for its second session, which will span four years.

The association also commended the endeavours of pertinent institutions in Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates, under the guidance of the wise leadership, to safeguard the creative rights of authors and publishers. It also acknowledged its commitment to enacting laws and legislation to foster creative industries, which constitute a crucial pillar of the national economy.

The meeting featured a presentation outlining ERRA’s journey since its inception and the accomplishments achieved over the past two years under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the founder and honorary president of the association. Additionally, the gathering included a review of the association’s future work plans and strategies for the upcoming stage.

The meeting culminated with the election of members to the association’s Board of Directors for the upcoming session, set to conclude in 2028. The board comprises five members, with four representing the interests of authors and publishers, and a neutral member specialising in intellectual property rights.

This process led to the election of Mohammed bin Dukhain Al-Matroushi, a writer and media specialist, as Chairman of the Association’s Board of Directors. Alia Al-Shamsi, a writer and cultural specialist, was elected as Vice-Chairman, while Khalid Juma Al Ali, a publisher, assumed the role of Secretary, and Dr Aisha Ali Al-Ghais, a writer and publisher, was elected Treasurer. Dr Muhammad Al-Kamali, a legal advisor specialising in intellectual property, also serves as a member of the Council.

The elected members expressed their pride in the trust bestowed upon them, reaffirming their commitment to serving the association's objectives and advancing its mission. This includes managing the reprography rights of authors and publishers, documenting and safeguarding works and publications, and ensuring that their owners and publishers receive fair compensation for the use of their works. They emphasised their dedication to upholding a comprehensive and transparent approach to collective management, which plays a vital role in sustaining creativity and cultural production in the UAE.

The Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association was established in 2022 as the first non-profit organisation in the country concerned with managing the reprography rights of literary works that are contractually transferred to it. It also grants licenses to copy printed and digital works to universities, schools, public libraries, and the government and private sectors. The association coordinates its work with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Education.