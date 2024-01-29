Under the theme: Climate Fund Transparency: Outlining Implementation & Execution

Dubai – Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), in collaboration with key partners the Arabia CSR Network, EmiratesGBC, Clean Energy Business Council and the Swiss Business Council, successfully hosted a groundbreaking Panel Discussion, the first for the year, at Five Palm Jumeirah on Monday, January 29, 2024 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 noon. The panel discussion aimed to capitalise on the expertise of key industry leaders, steering the conversation to foster sustainable change in addressing the challenges posed by climate finance and ensuring impactful outcomes.

As the world grapples with climate change, the importance of climate finance in fostering impactful initiatives cannot be overstated. COP28 witnessed unprecedented financial commitments, signifying a collective global effort. However, the key challenge lies in transparently and efficiently allocating these funds to drive sustainable climate action.

Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-founder and Chairperson of EEG commenced the discussion by reflecting on EEG’s journey and successes of 2023 and introduced the imperative topic for the session. She stated: “Progress in the fight against climate change doesn’t have to remain elusive. Taking concrete steps to improve the transparency of climate finance is one simple way to bring our goals closer to reality. Transparency in climate finance is not merely a procedural formality but is essential for addressing critical issues that impede the effective flow of funds to the areas where they are most needed.”

To delve into the intricate dynamics of climate finance and its repercussions on global sustainability, the discussion prominently featured key subject matter experts who shared insights and perspectives.

The distinguished panel of speakers were:

Ms. Jessica Robsinon, Sustainable Finance Lead MENA Region, EY-Parthenon

Ms. Sameera Fernandes, Director Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Century Financial

Mr. Jonathan Keyes, Senior Manager, Sustainable Finance, HSBC

The panel addressed key questions surrounding climate finance, serving as a pivotal platform for stakeholders to navigate challenges and forge a path toward a sustainable, accountable, and impactful climate future. The session addressed several important points:

Observations on the changing trends and future shifts in climate finance. Exploration of effective tools, policies and frameworks for tracking progress in climate initiatives. The significant role in guiding sustainable investments and financial practices. Examples of developing creative financial instruments to support climate-related initiatives. Addressing the challenge of integrating climate finance into business strategies without compromising profitability. Steps to encourage private sector involvement, opportunities, challenges, and the importance of stakeholder engagement.

As a UNEP & UNCCD accredited NGO, EEG designed, developed and executed the panel discussion to address several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG #11 Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG #12 Responsible Consumption & Production, SDG #13 Climate Action, SDG #14 Life Below Water, SDG #15 Life on Land & SDG #17 Partnership for the Goals.

The speakers shared valuable knowledge at the discussion, the session concluded with a lively interactive session where the speakers and members of the audience, including industry business leaders, government officials, world bodies, students from high schools & universities, educators and the media, shared their views, asked relevant questions, shared experiences and addressed challenges related to the effective, and efficient, mobilisation of funds towards climate action and sustainable development.

As is customary, EEG had a segment of recognition for the new corporate members who have joined the organisation, the host hotel for th panel discussion and the speakers.

EEG extends its gratitude to all attendees and stakeholders for their active participation.

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: eeg@emirates.net.ae; Tel: 04-3448622; Fax: 04-3448677 and please visit our bi-lingual website: www.eeg-uae.org; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; Twitter & Instagram: @eegemirates.