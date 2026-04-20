Abu Dhabi: The UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) has joined regulators worldwide in the International Week of Action, a coordinated international initiative aimed at raising awareness about the risks associated with misleading financial content, unauthorised investment advice, and online financial scams.

The initiative reflects growing global attention on the influence of financial information shared across digital platforms, and the need to ensure that such content is communicated responsibly, transparently, and within clear regulatory frameworks that protect investors and support market integrity.

As part of its participation, CMA awarded finfluencer authorisation certificates to graduates of the Youth Financial Advisors Programme, delivered in partnership with the Federal Youth Authority, reinforcing the role of responsible financial communicators in improving financial awareness across digital platforms.

Today, 171 authorised financial influencers operate under the Authority’s authorisation and registration framework, collectively reaching more than 24.6 million followers across social media platforms. Since the framework’s introduction, the number of authorised influencers has grown by more than 1,800%, reflecting strong engagement with CMA’s approach to responsible financial communication.

H.E. Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Market Authority, said:

"Financial content today reaches audiences at a scale and speed that can directly influence investment decisions. Ensuring that this information is accurate, transparent, and responsibly communicated is essential to protecting investors."

H.E. Al Awadhi added: "As part of the UAE’s broader digital economy, our regulatory framework establishes clear standards for financial influencers, enabling them to operate with credibility while strengthening trust in financial content and supporting the integrity of the UAE’s capital markets.”

Rather than focusing solely on enforcement actions, CMA’s strategy has prioritised empowering responsible financial communicators, recognising the growing role digital content creators play in shaping financial awareness and investment decisions. This approach also aims to integrate authorised finfluencers into the broader financial ecosystem, reinforcing their role as responsible participants who contribute to credible, transparent content and represent the sector to their audiences.

During the International Week of Action, authorised financial influencers are also collaborating with CMA to amplify awareness messages related to financial literacy, responsible investment decisions, and the risks associated with misleading financial information online.

Through initiatives that combine regulation, awareness, and collaboration, CMA continues to strengthen the UAE’s digital financial ecosystem while reinforcing investor protection and market integrity.

About Capital Market Authority:

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) was established in 2000 as the federal regulator of the UAE’s capital markets. CMA is responsible for regulating and supervising securities and commodities markets, safeguarding investor rights, promoting transparency and fair market practices, and enhancing market confidence and competitiveness. The Authority operates through a forward-looking regulatory framework aligned with international best practices, supporting sustainable market development in line with the UAE’s national economic vision. For more information, please visit: www.sca.gov.ae.

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