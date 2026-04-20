Sharjah, UAE: Inanna Reborn, the world’s first Mythic Luxury house, founded by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, marked a major milestone in its genesis with a two-day capsule experience on 18–19 April 2026 at the historic Bait Elowal, in the Heart of Sharjah.

The event transformed the century-old heritage house into a living expression of ancient queenship, artisanal craftsmanship and contemporary design, welcoming guests into the sensuous world of Inanna.

The activation bridged past and present, reconnecting modern women to the lineage of Arabian queens who once ruled, guided and shaped civilizations. Each element was curated as part of an immersive ritual experience designed to awaken the sovereignty inherent within every woman.

Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said: “Inanna began not as a brand but as an inquiry into the women who co-wrote our regional narrative, but whom history sought to erase. As I became absorbed in their stories, I understood that these queens lived beyond the pages of books; they could still be felt, known and empowered to walk again. Every piece in this collection carries a story and a soul. To wear Inanna is to step into an ancestral presence that women make their own.”

A curated journey through heritage

Set within the evocative architecture of Bait Elowal, the experience unfolded across two evenings offering distinct entry points into the world of Inanna Reborn.

Guests were welcomed into the ‘Chamber of Inanna’, inspired by the ancient queens of Arabia and the timeless myths of Sumeria, before an address by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, personal styling appointments and an immersive scent encounter. On day two, guests were invited to ‘Experience Inanna Reborn’ and engage with the collection through the eyes of celebrity stylist Cedric Haddad, who led expert styling sessions.

Throughout, the courtyard and corridors of Bait Elowal were enhanced by candlelit pathways, starlight projections and immersive installations, with the Inanna Reborn musical identity floating in the air.

Immersive activations

The Inanna Reborn capsule collection was displayed as modern regalia throughout the shaded dining areas and upper balconies of Bait Elowal, embodying the brand’s philosophy of fashion as armour, jewellery as talisman and scent as invocation.

A Scent Bar guided attendees through the incense-rich notes that define the Arabian Sovereign Aesthetic, accompanied by live acoustics, including a live performance by celebrated Iraqi santur player Azhar Kubba.

In parallel, an artisan demonstrated the craft of live coin engraving by candlelight, in a direct echo of the Abi’el jewellery collection’s tribute to nomadic sovereignty and carried wealth.

Preserving heritage through design

Setting this event, supported by Mohamed Hilal Group, in Bait Elowal was no accident. Just as the restored 1925 house serves as a vessel of cultural memory, Inanna Reborn ensures that what has been carried through generations is not forgotten. The activation visually reinforced the brand’s commitment to a slow, ethical model of creation, where ancient techniques such as Ikat, Shibori, and Kantha are preserved as living heritage.

The complete Inanna Reborn collection, including fashion, jewellery, fragrance, and ritual objects, is available at Bait Elowal and at www.inannareborn.com

About Inanna Reborn

Inanna Reborn is a luxury fashion brand and cultural movement dedicated to reawakening feminine sovereignty through design, storytelling and ritual. Inspired by painstaking historical research into Arabian queens, it transforms heritage into modern expressions of power, identity and conscious living.