Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Advances and practical applications in Biotechnology, one of the fastest growing sectors globally, were showcased at the inaugural Biotechnology Conference 2026, hosted today by the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), with strong participation of leading academics, researchers, healthcare professionals, and students.

Held under the theme “Biotechnology Innovations: Crossroads between Biosciences and Industry,” the conference explored cutting-edge developments shaping the future of healthcare, sustainability, and advanced therapeutics. The event, which attracted over 330 participants, was conducted virtually due to the current regional disturbances.

In his opening address AURAK President Prof Bassam Alameddine commented: “Today’s agenda spans a diverse range of themes and topics, ranging from genomics, precision medicine, regenerative medicine to bioinformatics, forensic sciences, synthetic biology, nanotechnology, reminding us that biotechnology is not confined only to the lab. This conference sets the tone for an annual event at AURAK, positioned as a major platform for scientific exchange, regional collaboration and student engagement in biotechnology and all related disciplines.”

Welcoming the speakers and attendees, Prof. Rachel Matar, Dean, School of Arts and Sciences, AURAK, highlighted the significance of the conference stating that Biotechnology transcends academic domain by transforming how we understand life, how we treat diseases, and how we address some of the most critical challenges facing our world.

Dr. Rawad Hodeify, Department Chair and Associate Professor of Medical Biotechnology, AURAK, remarked: “Biotechnology today stands at the forefront of transforming healthcare, enabling breakthroughs that were once unimaginable—from precision medicine to regenerative therapies. By bringing together experts and young researchers in this conference, we are not only exploring innovation but also shaping the future of healthcare and life sciences, reflecting AURAK’s commitment to advancing research and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration.”

The one-day conference featured a highly relevant agenda of keynote speeches, expert panels, and student presentations, addressing critical topics at the forefront of biotechnology. Among the highlights were discussions on the power of genomics, AI and precision medicine, and regenerative medicine and stem-cell technology, reflecting the growing role of biotechnology in transforming patient care and improving health outcomes.

Keynotes were delivered by Dr. Mohamed Uddin, Director of Center for Applied & Translational Genomics at Mohammed Bin Rashed University, Founder at GenomeArc and Chief Scientific Advisor at NeuroGen, on “The Power of Genomics”; and Dr. Mohamed El Hadidi, Associate Professor of Bioinformatics, University of Birmingham Dubai, on “Bioinformatics for Health and Sustainability: Data-Driven Innovations for People and Planet.”

Dr. Samer Ellahham, Clinical Professor of Cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and Director of Accreditation and Quality at the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Patient Safety Institute, shared his expertise on the role of artificial intelligence in precision medicine, with particular emphasis on its ethical applications.

Further sessions explored the intersection of biotechnology with data science and sustainability, including bioinformatics for health and sustainability and forensic genetics and ancestry prediction in the UAE. These discussions underscored the expanding applications of biotechnology beyond healthcare, into areas such as environmental protection and national security.

Complementing the expert sessions, an e-poster competition showcased innovative student research. The first prize was won by a research team from Higher College of Technology; while the second and third places were won by teams from AURAK and New York University, Abu Dhabi, respectively.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university offering a comprehensive portfolio of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education, innovation, and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens and leaders in their fields. Through strategic partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides unparalleled opportunities for international exposure, research collaboration, and real-world learning.

This press release is issued on behalf of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK)

by Communicate Gulf FZE, SRTI Park, Sharjah, UAE.



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