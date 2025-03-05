Dubai, UAE: Dubai Land Department has announced the launch of the 21st edition of IPS 2025, the leading global platform for real estate professionals, to be held from April 14-16, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This comes as part of their ongoing partnership and commitment to engage with the real estate investor community, industry leaders, innovators, and professionals, and to strengthen their confidence in the real estate sector in the Emirate.

IPS brings together real estate developers, investors, buyers, banks, and real estate brokers under one roof with the aim of promoting real estate projects and investment opportunities, building new business relationships, and expanding professional networks, contributing to potential real estate deals and partnerships.

It also facilitates the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and insights and provides access to the latest trends and innovative technologies in construction, design, and real estate development, such as smart building technology and sustainable design.

The upcoming edition of the highly anticipated real estate exhibition is witnessing a surge in global interest, with increasing demand from real estate entities worldwide. The event aims to attract more than 16,000 visitors, providing an exceptional platform for exhibitors to showcase their projects, engage with industry leaders, and explore investment opportunities on an international scale.

Bringing together participants from across the globe, including the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Indonesia, Mexico, Poland, Greece, China, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, the exhibition fosters international collaboration and opens new avenues for strategic partnerships. With strong representation from both regional and global markets, the event serves as a key driver for cross-border investments and industry growth.

Over three days, the 21st session of IPS will feature the main real estate exhibition along with a dynamic agenda of annual and newly introduced events. Key highlights include the main conference and a focus on five core pillars: IPS Real Estate, IPS Future Cities, IPS Startups & PropTech, IPS Design, and IPS Services.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department (DLD), emphasized Dubai's commitment to strengthening its position as a global destination for real estate investment through the hosting of the twenty-first edition of (IPS) 2025 show. He highlighted that the exhibition serves as a strategic platform, bringing together experts, investors, and companies to explore collaboration opportunities and showcase the latest projects and technologies that are reshaping industry standards. This international event, he noted, underscores Dubai’s ability to attract major events that enhance market momentum and create new avenues for development and growth.

Furthermore, he stated that Dubai achieved exceptional results in the real estate sector in 2024, witnessing record sales growth and the launch of high-quality projects. These achievements, he explained, reflect the confidence of global investors and major companies in Dubai’s market. He attributed this outstanding performance to the vision of the wise leadership, which has positioned the real estate sector as a key driver of economic development. This vision has reinforced Dubai’s status as a premier global destination that fulfills the aspirations of investors and businesses worldwide.

IPS embodies Dubai’s ambitious vision for a brighter and more sustainable future. As a global hub for real estate, Dubai continues to lead the industry through its forward-thinking leadership and commitment to innovation. IPS serves as a premier platform for showcasing the latest advancements in construction technologies and smart solutions, reinforcing sustainability as the cornerstone of future developments.

With Dubai’s real estate sector experiencing rapid growth, IPS plays a crucial role in attracting foreign direct investment by offering an unparalleled investment environment. The emirate’s transparent regulatory framework, flexible policies, and competitive incentives make it a preferred destination for global investors. By fostering international collaboration and highlighting cutting-edge trends, IPS strengthens Dubai’s position as a leader in the real estate industry.

Importance of IPS 2025

IPS offers a global platform to showcase the latest real estate projects and future trends. This must-attend event brings together leading developers, experts, and investors worldwide, featuring diverse real estate opportunities, from luxury residential to commercial and industrial projects.



IPS 2025 adopts a fresh approach focused on smart and sustainable cities, highlighting the latest technologies and eco-friendly real estate projects that use renewable energy. The exhibition offers promising investment opportunities for local and foreign investors, showcasing the latest projects and government incentives supporting real estate investment. It also serves as an ideal platform for networking and connecting with key figures in the real estate sector.

Pillars

IPS Real Estate showcases the latest trends across all areas of the real estate sector. IPS Future Cities seeks to reshape sustainable urban cities. IPS Startups & PropTech explore innovations and technological developments in real estate. IPS Design unleashes creativity in architectural aesthetics. IPS Services aim to elevate property management, real estate services and finance.

Activities and Events

IPS Conferences are among the main accompanying activities, bringing together elite real estate experts, senior officials, and representatives from government bodies and international institutions to exchange knowledge, share insights, and explore the latest trends and innovative technologies. IPS 2025 will also feature a dedicated conference for institutional investors, focusing on the latest high-return property investment opportunities and providing a platform to meet key industry players.

Startup Competition

The next generation of technology innovators in real estate take center stage at IPS, presenting their pioneering ideas and projects. They share their visions with industry leaders and investors, seeking recognition and support for their initiatives.

IPS Women

This initiative highlights women’s leadership in real estate, offering investment opportunities, industry connections, and insights tailored for women in the sector.

Country Pavilions

Country Pavilions showcase unique real estate opportunities from around the world in one venue, allowing participants to explore new markets, cultures, and investment prospects.

IPS Investors Zone B2B Hub

Officials, investors, and decision-makers can network to discuss and promote real estate investment opportunities and explore future partnerships.

In a historic milestone, Dubai recorded 2.78 million real estate transactions in 2024—the highest in its history—including both real estate and rental transactions. This represents a 17% increase compared to 2023. The number of real estate transactions alone reached 226,000, with a total value of AED 761 billion, marking a growth of 36% in volume and 20% in value compared to the previous year.

Dubai’s robust real estate performance underscores its continued appeal as a dynamic and resilient market, reinforcing its status as a leading global hub for property investment.

Amidst the booming real estate market in Dubai, characterized by record transactions and rapid growth, IPS holds great significance, serving as a link between industry professionals, investors, and stakeholders to capitalize on the momentum and explore the latest trends and opportunities shaping the future of real estate.

For more details pleases visit: www.ipscongress.com