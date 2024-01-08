Dubai, UAE – Dubai Investments Park (DIP), the unique integrated commercial, industrial & residential community in the Middle East, wholly-owned by Dubai Investments PJSC has opened registrations for all cycling enthusiasts and adventurers to mark their calendars for an adrenaline-pumping event – the DIP Cycling Challenge 2024.

Taking place on Sunday, January 21st, 2024, this thrilling cycling challenge offers a diverse range of distances – 40km, 20km, 10km, and 6km – catering to cyclists of all levels.

"As we announce the launch of registrations for the DIP Cycling Challenge 2024, we welcome cyclists of every level to join us in this exhilarating event. Events like the DIP Cycling Challenge stand as a testament to Dubai Investments Park's unyielding dedication to cultivating a vibrant and a sustainable community. At DIP, our residents' and community members' well-being takes center stage, driving us to curate spaces and events that champion a healthy and active lifestyle. This initiative underscores our commitment to crafting a community that cherishes fitness, fosters solidarity and embraces overall well-being”, said Ammar Al Duwaikh, Deputy General Manager, Commercial, Dubai Investments Park.

This year, the DIP Cycling Challenge will provide cash prizes to top 20 overall winners across both male and female categories in both the 40km and 20km race, each sharing the exciting reward. Additionally, trophies will be presented to the top 3 winners in both categories, recognizing their exceptional performance.

Every participant will be acknowledged for their determination and achievement with finisher medals, commemorating their commitment to the challenge.

Registration is open to the public and you can secure your spot by registering at www.dipcyclingchallenge.ae.

For more information and registration details, visit www.dipcyclingchallenge.ae.