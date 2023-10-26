Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “Our workshops are designed to provide local companies with expert insights and clarifications on important issues that affect their businesses. We regularly organise legal workshops of this nature to support local businesses, particularly SMEs, by providing access to specialised legal guidance and resources.”

Dubai, UAE – As part of its continuous efforts to support the local business community, Dubai Chambers recently hosted two workshops aimed at enhancing awareness of key legal requirements within the emirate’s business landscape. The interactive workshops, which attracted more than 80 participants, took a deep dive into the legal and practical aspects of insurance and e-commerce disputes.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Our workshops are designed to provide local companies with expert insights and clarifications on important issues that affect their businesses. We regularly organise legal workshops of this nature to support local businesses, particularly SMEs, by providing access to specialised legal guidance and resources. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Dubai’s dynamic business community and an enabling business environment that promotes innovation and drives business growth.”

Hosted in cooperation with BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, the in-person ‘Insurance Outlook: Legal & Practical Aspects’ workshop examined key issues surrounding insurance and the factors business owners must take into consideration when selecting their coverage.

Attendees explored the legal requirements in the UAE and learned more about the various types of insurance available, insurance policy terms and conditions, claims management, complaints against insurance providers in the UAE, and risk insurance for businesses.

The chambers also organised a virtual workshop in partnership with OGH Legal. The ‘E-Commerce and Digital Disputes’ webinar provided participants, who ranged from experienced business owners to new market entrants, with a thorough understanding of the latest trends in e-commerce from both legal and commercial perspectives.

Topics discussed during the session included opportunities and challenges in the e-commerce market, relevant laws and legislation, intellectual property rights, data privacy risks, e-commerce payment disputes, and corporate tax regulations, together with recruitment and human resources considerations.

