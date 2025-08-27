Toronto, Canada - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (Nasdaq: DEFT) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B), a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance (“DeFi”), today announced that it will host the Abu Dhabi edition of the DeFi Technologies Insights Global Symposium on December 8, 2025, at Emirates Palace.

The Abu Dhabi session follows the inaugural Frankfurt Symposium of September 25, 2025, and continues the global series designed to bring together institutional investors, regulators, innovators, and technologists to explore how decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional finance (TradFi) are converging to redefine capital markets.

A Strategic Global Forum for Financial Innovation

The DeFi Technologies Insights Global Symposium is a curated series of high-level, in-person gatherings fostering trusted conversations on the future of global finance. Backed by DeFi Technologies and supported by its ecosystem partners — Valour, Stillman Digital, Reflexivity Research, Neuronomics, SovFi, and BTQ Technologies — the series convenes decision-makers and thought leaders to examine emerging trends in tokenization, structured instruments, and digital asset infrastructure.

The Abu Dhabi edition will showcase the region’s growing role as a hub for virtual assets and capital markets innovation, bringing together regional and global leaders to share insights and strategies for shaping the next era of financial systems.

Exclusive Access to the DeFi Technologies Ecosystem

The Symposium also offers institutional investors an opportunity to gain firsthand access to the DeFi Technologies ecosystem, including insights into the Company’s growth strategy, technology stack, and regulated investment products such as the Valour ETP platform. The event will serve as a gateway for preferred access to innovations across the DeFi Technologies portfolio.

“We are pleased to host the Insights Symposium in Abu Dhabi, the financial center of the UAE and a leader in virtual asset innovation,” said Andrew Forson, President of DeFi Technologies and Chief Growth Officer of Valour. “Our mission is to build bridges between traditional capital markets and the digital asset economy. Through conversations with institutional investors, regulators, and innovators, we aim to shape the future of finance with the MENA region at the forefront of these advancements.”

Expanding the Global Series

While the inaugural edition launches in Frankfurt on September 25, the Symposium series will continue across strategic global hubs, with planned sessions in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, São Paulo, London, New York, and Zurich. Each edition adapts to regional market dynamics while maintaining a unified global focus: enabling efficient, secure, and compliant capital market access within a scalable digital asset ecosystem.

Insightful Agenda Topics

The Abu Dhabi Symposium will feature a mix of keynotes, private roundtables, and strategic panels focused on:

The role and importance of ETPs in the MENA region

Capital market-friendly pathways for institutional access to digital assets within the MENA region

Considerations in liquidity provision and structured instrument design in the sovereign context

The impact of AI on financial markets and structured instrument design

The growing importance of Quantum, AI, and similar frontier technologies on decentralized finance and modern capital markets

Each edition will produce a co-branded research journal, edited by Reflexivity Research, summarizing the key insights, strategies, and innovations explored during the event.

Strengthening Regional Presence

DeFi Technologies recently expanded its operations across the GCC and MENA region through the registration of DEFI DMCC (Certification No. DMCC199558), with offices in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai. Through its subsidiary Valour, the Company has also launched a trading desk at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) to provide regulated access to digital asset products for institutional clients in the region.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: DEFT) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) is a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance (“DeFi”). As the first Nasdaq-listed digital asset manager of its kind, DeFi Technologies offers equity investors diversified exposure to the broader decentralized economy through its integrated and scalable business model. This includes Valour, which offers access to over seventy-five of the world’s most innovative digital assets via regulated ETPs; Stillman Digital, a digital asset prime brokerage focused on institutional-grade execution and custody; Reflexivity Research, which provides leading research into the digital asset space; Neuronomics, which develops quantitative trading strategies and infrastructure; and DeFi Alpha, the Company’s internal arbitrage and trading business line. With deep expertise across capital markets and emerging technologies, DeFi Technologies is building the institutional gateway to the future of finance. Follow DeFi Technologies on LinkedIn and X/Twitter, and for more details, visit https://defi.tech/

DeFi Technologies Subsidiaries

About Valour

Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, “Valour”) issues exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Valour is part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies. For more information about Valour, to subscribe, or to receive updates, visit valour.com.



About Stillman Digital

Stillman Digital is a leading digital asset liquidity provider that offers limitless liquidity solutions for businesses, focusing on industry-leading trade execution, settlement, and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.stillmandigital.com

About Reflexivity Research

Reflexivity Research LLC is a leading research firm specializing in the creation of high-quality, in-depth research reports for the bitcoin and digital asset industry, empowering investors with valuable insights. For more information please visit https://www.reflexivityresearch.com/

About Neuronomics AG

Neuronomics AG is a Swiss asset management firm specializing in AI-powered quantitative trading strategies. By integrating artificial intelligence, computational neuroscience and quantitative finance, Neuronomics delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive superior risk-adjusted performance in financial markets. For more information please visit https://www.neuronomics.com/

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the NCIB; investor interest and demand for Valour’s ETP; investor confidence in digital assets generally; arbitrage opportunities by DeFi Alpha; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by the Company and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of Valour exchange traded products by exchanges; growth and development of decentralised finance and digital asset sector; rules and regulations with respect to decentralised finance and digital assets; fluctuation in digital asset prices; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE CBOE CANADA EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE