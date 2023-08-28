To showcase green building practices on existing and upcoming projects

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DAMAC Properties, a leading name in the global real estate market, proudly announced its participation as the diamond sponsor at the 25th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), as part of the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the exhibition will take place from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

DAMAC's participation at WETEX as the diamond sponsor signifies the company's dedication to advancing sustainable real estate development on a global scale. This year's event marks DAMAC's inaugural presence at the exhibition, solidifying its commitment to staying at the forefront of the latest advancements in water, energy, technology, and environmental practices.

Commenting on DAMAC's participation, Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at DAMAC Properties, stated, "As a diamond sponsor at the 25th WETEX and Dubai Solar Show Exhibition, DAMAC is proud to be a part of this prestigious platform that showcases innovation, sustainability, and progress. We are excited to contribute to the discourse on environmental practices, cutting-edge technologies, and smart solutions that shape the future of real estate."

WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2023 have attracted strong participation from major real estate development companies that share a common vision of creating net-zero smart housing communities. This aligns with DAMAC's ethos, as the company continually seeks innovative and environmentally friendly solutions to ensure the well-being, quality of life, and happiness of its residents.

At the exhibition, DAMAC will showcase its green building practices and sustainability features implemented in its existing and under-development projects. Visitors will be able to learn about the company's efforts in promoting sustainable living through projects such as DAMAC Lagoons and the Maldives, where eco-friendly design and technologies are seamlessly integrated.

This collaboration aligns perfectly with the three pillars of sustainability – social, environmental, and economic – as DAMAC joins hands with other prominent real estate developers to implement and encourage a green and eco-friendly built environment.

DAMAC recognises the significance of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show as a nexus for innovation and collaboration in the fields of water, energy, technology, and the environment. The exhibition aligns with the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and is set to be a dynamic platform for showcasing groundbreaking initiatives and forging valuable partnerships.

