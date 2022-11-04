Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Daikin Middle East and Africa FZE (“Daikin”), a leading manufacturer of Air Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation, & Refrigeration solutions are set to participate in Gulfood Manufacturing 2022. Running between 8-10 November at Dubai World Trade Centre, Daikin will showcase a wide range of its flagship commercial and industrial refrigeration solutions at the leading event for the region’s food manufacturing industry, in a first for the company regionally.

Daikin with its group acquired companies i.e., AHT, Zanotti, Tewis, Hubbard, & J&E Hall brings the one-stop solution for all your cold chain and refrigeration needs and will showcase products and solutions that are expected to meet the demand of each & every customer but are not limited to HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant & Café), food retail chain (hypermarkets & supermarkets), logistics providers, food processing facility, or food manufacturers in most efficient & environment-friendly manner.

“We are excited to participate and showcase our innovative solutions at the region’s largest and leading food and beverage processing and packaging event,” said Sanjeev Maheshwari, General Manager - Service & Refrigeration, Daikin Middle East & Africa. Commenting on addressing climate-change concerns, Maheshwari said, “With over 100 years of experience in the industry, Daikin is on hand, ready to lend its expertise. With water scarcity and drought among pressing climate-change concerns globally and especially in the Middle East, ensuring long-term food security is at the top of the agenda for regional governments. In response, many GCC nations, among them the UAE and Saudi Arabia, but also African countries are now looking to bolster their domestic food processing and manufacturing capabilities, as they seek to become increasingly self-sufficient.”

Daikin’s refrigeration and cold-chain solutions play a vital role in the global distribution of food products and ensure perishable foods are transported safely and efficiently from farm to fork in finely temperature-controlled environments. Our innovative, sustainable, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient solutions support the UAE’s ambitions to become a global manufacturing hub.

HORECA: Daikin’s state of art Monoblock range will be showcased. The Monoblock range not only reduces power consumption drastically but also brings quality and speed while installing the product.

Food industry: Daikin will showcase its state of art AHT products along with its inverter-driven ZEAS unit, bringing a one-stop solution for Food Retail Chain business practices.

Daikin will also display its truck refrigeration unit for standard ambient & will give a glimpse of upcoming products for high ambient temperature regions. Food processors & manufacturers will be able to see Daikin’s single screw technology utilized in packed Ammonia compressor racks applied in various storage and processing facilities.

For more information on Gulf Manufacturing Conference and attending the show visit www.gulfoodmanufacturing.com. Daikin Middle East will be located on stand A4-4 in Hall 4.

About Daikin Middle East and Africa

Daikin Middle East and Africa is a subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd., which specializes in product planning, promotion, sales, after-market service, and support for all air conditioners, heat pumps and refrigeration equipment across the Middle East and Africa region. Daikin has approximately 600 employees across its key markets within the region. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE since March 2006, Daikin MEA has worked on several large-scale projects across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Daikin continues to make strategic investments to grow the business while also building on its robust corporate structure to give back to society by tapping into the power of technology to provide products and services designed to improve air quality and promote efficient cooling and energy consumption.

More information can be found at www.daikinmea.com