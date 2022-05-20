Dubai, UAE: Cogent Solutions Event Management (CS Events), a Dubai-based innovative event management organisation, will host the region’s first collaborative work virtual conference titled, “Mastering Enterprise Collaborative Work Management - Wrike Virtual Boardroom,” brought to the Gulf by US-based global work management platform – Wrike.

The event, which will show how businesses can strengthen collaboration through technology and maintain or increase productivity through virtual space, will take place from 11:00 am on May 26, 2022.

Link to register for event: https://workmanagementforum.com/registration/

The event takes place as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic that has changed the entire work culture worldwide, especially the way people conduct business meetings. The Global Flexible Workspace Market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14 percent from US$33.23 billion in 2020 to US$73.03 billion by 2026, according to Stratview Research.

The most pressing issue facing enterprise teams is building and refining a robust digital infrastructure to facilitate the next era of flexible work. Teams need powerful work management tools to work together from anywhere and collaborate with infinite possibilities to succeed.

Flexible workspace refers to the office space with numerous creative desk layouts. These include hot desks, open offices, and collaborative co-working spaces. Hot desks are non-fixed desks, which any employee can utilise. These are suitable for workers and visitors who do not have a permanent workspace.

Open offices refer to the office space where all employees from different departments accommodate in a single room. These office spaces are popular among remote workers and travelling professionals. Collaborative co-working spaces are the shared spaces within a single office space. Flexible workspaces enable a company to easily adapt to the employee’s changing focus, tasks, and needs.

“COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how to use technology to conduct virtual meetings, seminars, product demonstrations – from remote working spaces and homes – without losing productivity,” Nizam Deen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CS Events – organiser of the Enterprise Collaborative Work Management Boardroom, says.

“Participants at the Enterprise Collaborative Work Management Boardroom can meet like-minded individuals and exchange best practices for collaboration, discover how Wrike can help to optimize performance through powerful work management and expand industry knowledge by learning from success stories and industry experts.

“This is a great opportunity for the Middle East’s businesses to innovate, evolve and change as per the needs of the hour and maximise productivity by developing a flexible and collaborative work culture.”

Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Its mission is to banish the complexity and chaos of work and support teams to effortlessly collaborate, plan, and innovate through robust automation, seamless alignment, and meaningful communication.

Internationally renowned speakers and experts such as Karl Green, Senior Presales Engineer at Wrike, will offer insights on Collaborative Work Management: All-in-one Solution for Security & Collaboration; while Michael Johnston, Senior Strategic Account Executive at Wrike will showcase the customer success story of Ogilvy.

Michal Krivan, Customer Success Manager at Wrike, will discuss the latest trends on IT Security, Governance and Compliance while Zeyad Khattab, Customer Success Manager at Wrike, will focus on PMO RAID Log Solution for Risk Assessment. Maya Humbatova, Customer Success Manager at Wrike will discuss the success of Wrike.

Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organisations looking to collaborate, create and exceed goals every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity and free up people to focus on their most purposeful work.

With unmatched flexibility, security and intelligence, Wrike is the only work management solution an organisation will ever need in order to scale, optimise and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, Tiffany & Co." Wrike, a Citrix company, is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, USA.

