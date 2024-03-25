Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, Minister of the Presidential Court of the UAE, the 27th edition of the Zayed Sports Tournament concluded in Abu Dhabi yesterday evening, as jubilant celebrations from athletes and performances from renowned Emirati artists closed the event.

Established in memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, the tournament is a tribute to his passion and fondness for sports. From the beginning of the Blessed Month of Ramadan, the 2024 edition of this revered event welcomed 1780 national and international sports enthusiasts, alongside crowds of supporting residents and citizens who soaked up the unique and charming atmosphere of the tournament. In a culminating ceremony filled with pride and achievement, a total of AED 350,000 in prize money, 660 medals, and 85 trophies were handed over to the winning athletes and teams.

Children and adults from across the capital and expatriates from across the globe, took part in thrilling competitions of chess, football, boxing, padel tennis (including Emirati women only), gymnastics, and Pétanque. Beyond the tournament, the event served as a platform for community and togetherness. Families and friends united to cheer on the athletes and share experiences cherishing the holy month of Ramadan. The spirit of togetherness was further distinguished by the presence of esteemed dignitaries every day to boost the morale of the teams making it successful.

This year's tournament included chess for the first time, attracting a diverse range of participants including children. The addition also embraced inclusivity, featuring blind athletes competing using braille and demonstrating exceptional sportsmanship.

The cash prizes for Men's and Women's football included 40,000 AED for first place, 15,000 AED for second place, and 5,000 AED for third place.

Taking the top spot in the Men's football championship was team Arsenal, with second place going to team Bin Hamouda Auto and team Kasukali Select AD in third. It was team Abu Dhabi Country Club A in the Women's football championship taking the podium in first place, with second place going to team Mubadara Women, and third place to team Abu Dhabi Country Club B.

The action from the Children's football championship did not disappoint either, with team Al Jazira FA taking the U10s crown, beating team 7 MANIA FA who took 2nd, followed by team Al Wahda in third. The U12s category was won by team Al Jazira FA after defeating 2nd place team Al Karama FA, with team Al Wahda taking third spot.

The talent of the children from the UAE and other countries was also witnessed during the -day gymnastics tournament. Over 300 boys and girls competed in Floor Exercise, Vault, and Beam. This was thanks to the support of Little Stars Gymnastics, an organization based at The Dome, Erth Abu Dhabi.

One of the fastest growing sports on the planet – padel tennis – also formed part of the robust tournament schedule. Cash prizes for the padel competition included total prizes of 55,000 AED, for each first place 8000 AED and 3000 AED for second place for 5 categories.

The winners in the Men’s padel championship, Level C+/B,saw Jasha Saas and Ali Isam take first place, while Hamzen Al Aswad and Giacomo Longo took second place.

The winners in the Men’s padel championship, Level C, were Qassim Alsharafi and Saif Alhammadi, with Benoit Azais and Juan Perez in second place.

The winners in the Men’s padel championship, Level D/C, were Wasim Aboud and Ahmed Hussain, with Khalid Alhosani and Mahmoud Alhosani taking second place.

For the Emirati Women's padel category, Aisha Alawadi and Mariam Al Shamsi took first place, while Shamma Al Tamimi and Haya Alhosani took second place. Plus, in the Open female category, it was Ji Vichithong and Lisa Blake taking first place, while Erika Piñate and Alia Tahe took second place.

The battle in the boxing ring over 3 days, where exceptional sportsmanship was on display from start to finish, saw the winners of the championship receive 26,000 AED total prize money, each 1st place winner of the 13 categories gets AED 2000. Taking gold in the Men’s divisions were: Rashed Al Mutairi (Light fly,51kg); Nivron Anthony (Fly, 54kg); Nawaf Ali Khamees (Bantam, 57kg); Kuanish Yerzanov (Light, 60kg); Danylo Honcharak (Light welter,63.5kg); Umar Saebagala (Welter, 71kg); Dauetai Ramazan (Middle, 75kg); Alhasen Amer Mohammed (Light heavy, 80kg); Rezahasanniya (Heavy, 86kg); Akram Mulindwa (Super heavy, 92kg)



And in the Women’s divisions: Aisha Hisham Mohammed (Fly, 48-51kg); Nastaran Fathi (57-60kg); Aleksandra Sitnikova (Middle, 63-67kg).

Pétanque also made it’s debut at the tournament, welcoming some of the capital’s sharpest minds and delicate touches to compete in. In the Singles category for Petanque, Louis Bada took 1st place, with Khadija Dakraoui in 2nd. Doubles saw Adil Houmani and Othmane Haroual take 1st place, while Nourdine Halabi and Ayoub Dardouri took 2nd. Finally, in the Triplets, Adil Houmani, Othmane Haroual and Adelali El Kadiri took 1st place, while Amhed Msaddak, Amir Boukari and Khaled Al Hasnawi came in 2nd.

The end of the second week also saw a thrilling swimming contest, with 150 boys and girls competing in all swimming styles. This competition wouldn’t have been possible without the support from both 4th Lane Swimming Academy and the UAE Swimming Federation.

Etizan Fitness served as a strategic partner for the Zayed Sports Tournament. Their state-of-the-art facilities provided vital training grounds for athletes throughout the competition. Etizan's commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle aligns perfectly with the tournament's values of sportsmanship and community well-being.

The closing ceremony of the Zayed Sports Tournament honored the participating and supporting sports federations, in addition to the sponsors who participated in its twenty-seventh edition.

The Zayed Sports Tournament extends its heartfelt thanks to all participating sports federations for their immense support. Their dedication was vital to the tournament's success: UAE Football Association, UAE Boxing Federation, Abu Dhabi Chess Club, UAE Swimming Federation, Little Stars Gymnastics Academy, 4th Lane Swimming Academy and WAP Padel Padel, 4th Lane Swimming Academy, Little Stars Gymnastics Academy, UAE Boxing Federation, UAE Swimming Federation, and the UAE Chess Federation.

Lieutenant General (Rtd) Mohammed H. Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Organising Committee, also added: "The Zayed Sports Tournament underscores our community's commitment to compassion and unity, mirroring the values championed by Sheikh Zayed. It serves as a platform for individuals to demonstrate leadership through sportsmanship, cooperation, and collective achievement.

A cornerstone of Erth’s exemplary community sport offerings, this 2024 edition was a beacon of community, unity, and sporting prowess. Shaikha Al Kaabi, CEO of Erth Abu Dhabi, spoke ardently about the event, saying: " The Zayed Sports Tournament represents the shared spirit of our community, highly anticipated by the diverse group of athletes who engage in a competitive and social tournament. It's a testament to the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed, uniting us through sports and fostering a sense of belonging in keeping with the essence of the sacred month of Ramadan."

