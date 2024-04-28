EventVibe, a subsidiary of leading advertising and media solutions company Fawasel Libya, successfully hosted the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States' (CEN-SAD) Youth and Sports Ministers in Libya's capital, Tripoli (April 21-23, 2024).

The three-day event brought together representatives from all 21 CEN-SAD member countries, including Tunisia, Central Africa, Guinea Conakry, Niger, Sudan, and Somalia. The meeting, chaired by Libyan Youth Minister Fatahallah Alzunni, marked a significant step towards strengthening regional cooperation in youth and sports development across the Sahel and Sahara region.

In the lead-up to the Ministerial Meeting, experts from CEN-SAD member states convened for preparatory discussions. These discussions focused on key proposals, including the establishment of a CEN-SAD Youth Hostels Union. This initiative aims to create a network of affordable and accessible accommodation options for young people traveling within the region, fostering cultural exchange and educational opportunities.

Minister Alzunni delivered a powerful opening address, emphasizing the importance of reviving CEN-SAD institutions and structures. He expressed his appreciation for the General Secretariat's meticulous preparation, evident in the well-organized agenda and memoranda discussed during the experts' meetings.

Delegations from participating countries commended Libya for its commitment to regional cooperation. In their opening remarks, heads of delegations acknowledged the efforts and capabilities provided by the Libyan government in hosting the event. This commitment, they highlighted, aligns with CEN-SAD's core objectives of achieving political, economic, and social integration across the region.

Beyond infrastructure development, the meeting fostered discussions on critical issues facing CEN-SAD youth. A documentary film showcased the challenges faced by Libyan youth hostel facilities due to past events in the country. The film also highlighted the Government of National Unity's ongoing efforts to rebuild and equip these facilities, ensuring they can once again serve the needs of young people throughout Libya.

The outcomes of the 4th Ministerial Meeting are expected to have a lasting impact on youth development within the CEN-SAD region. The potential establishment of a CEN-SAD Youth Hostels Union, coupled with ongoing discussions on youth-centric initiatives, paves the way for increased collaboration and knowledge exchange opportunities for young people across the Sahel and Sahara.

