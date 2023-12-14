The 22nd session of the Emirates Environmental Group's (EEG) annual Clean UAE campaign made a significant impact in the Emirate of Ajman on Thursday – December 14th, around the Al Tallah 2 Area. Under the Patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and in association with the Municipality and Planning Department – Government of Ajman, the event witnessed 575 dedicated volunteers adorned with campaign-themed t-shirts and caps, equipped with cotton gloves, biodegradable plastic bags, and containers for waste collection.

In an impressive display of environmental stewardship, the participants successfully collected approximately 5.5 tonnes of waste, covering a substantial area of 5 km². Each volunteer was provided with refreshments, including water, juice, and snacks, to sustain their efforts.

Mrs. Habiba Al Mar'ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group, extended a warm welcome to participants at the Ajman site. She provided a comprehensive overview of the campaign's notable achievements. The initiative kickstarted on December 5th in Fujairah and has seamlessly progressed through five Emirates, marking a remarkable journey of success. During her address, Mrs. Al Mar'ashi emphasised the cumulative impact of the campaign since its inception in 2002. Key metrics such as total waste collected, the overall number of volunteers, and the extensive area covered were highlighted to underscore the programme's significant contributions.

In her address, Mrs. Al Mar'ashi said "The heartbeat of sustainability is in unity – when every individual, organisation, and community rhythmically comes together on a common platform, we compose a powerful symphony of positive change. Delighted by the harmonious participation from all walks of life, we aim to orchestrate a culture of recycling that resonates throughout our communities, creating a lasting melody of environmental responsibility."

Expressing gratitude, Mrs. Al Mar'ashi thanked the campaign's Main Sponsor, McDonald’s UAE, and esteemed Co-Sponsors Abu Dhabi Terminals, Dubai Investments, Farnek, and Gulf International Bank. Special appreciation was extended to Support Sponsor CANPACK and the valuable contributions of Supporting Entities Al Ain Water, Almarai, Aster DM Healthcare, Byrne Equipment Rental, Fujairah Plastic Factories, Golden Loaf, and Golden Spike. Sincere thanks were also offered to Media Partner Gulf News and CSR Partner Arabia CSR Network for their pivotal roles in ensuring the remarkable success of the "Clean UAE" Campaign.

The grand finale of the Clean UAE Campaign is slated for December 16th in the Emirate of Dubai, with a fervent call for community participation.

As an accredited body of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), EEG takes pride in recording positive achievements of the Clean Up UAE 2023 campaign, serving as an effective implementation platform for several sustainable development goals, including Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production; Goal 13: Climate Action; Goal 15: Life on Earth; and Goal 17: Partnerships for Goals.

About Emirates Environmental Group (EEG)

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

