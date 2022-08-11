Century Financial, Dubai, UAE - Upholding intergenerational solidarity on International Youth Day 2022, the leadership at Century Financial has placed education towards youth empowerment high on its agenda. Top on the list is the carefully curated differential internship programme which provides exposure on various aspects of the business to the Interns who have joined the company. The second initiative EducateNow aims at aligning educational institutions with industry-led sustainable practices thus narrowing the bridge towards the Industry Academia Interface. The ‘Free-Clutter’ Friday programme encourages participation of the community towards the recycling campaign ‘OROC’ led by Emirates Environmental Group.

Commented Mr. Bal Krishen, CEO of Century Financial, “The youth of today, must be encouraged to adopt a life-course which embraces mutual respect for diversity and inclusiveness for all age groups. Our world needs to leverage the full potential of all generations. With this in mind, everything we do at Century Financial is aligned with our commitment towards sustainable business practices. The recently launched ‘Sustainability and U’ campaign stands testament to our company moving ahead in this direction through partnerships and collaborations with noted Government and private entities such as the Dubai Chamber, Emirates Environmental Group and so on. Empowering the youth also re-enforces our commitment towards inter-generational solidarity thus aligning ourselves to the core values of care, synergism, heritage, education, ambition, simplicity and innovation for generations and beyond”.

Also adds Sameera Fernandes, Global Educationist and Director – Corporate Affairs, Century Financial, “Differential Internships expose our young Interns to the multiple aspects of the business. This is their time to explore opportunities and areas of interest by learning about the various sectors and then opt for an appropriate career wherever their interest lies. The EducateNow sustainability workshops that will be conducted from September 2022 onwards across 30 Universities within the UAE, will help create awareness on how educational institutions can align with ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) goals and benchmark themselves to Sustainability best practices”.

Apart from engaging in financial and investment projects, the Interns are also engaged in sustainability initiatives undertaken by the company. Employees too are encouraged to de-clutter their homes and offices and hand over recyclables such as paper, plastic, e-waste, aluminium cans, electronics, toner cartridges, glass, and clothes to the bins placed within the company’s premises. This campaign is aligned with EEG’s OROC (One root, one communi-tree) initiative and will conclude by the end of November 2022.

Employees are encouraged to post a photo of their contribution towards recycling as part of the ‘Free-Clutter’ campaign. UAE residents can also be involved in the campaign by sharing a photo of the contribution on social media and tagging Century Financial.

