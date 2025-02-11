Capital Majlis provides custom cuisines and entertainment to celebrate every gathering

Abu Dhabi – Capital 360 Event Experiences and Capital Catering+, subsidiaries of ADNEC Group, are delighted to announce the much-anticipated return of the Capital Majlis to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Centre Al Ain. Celebrating the essence of the Holy Month, this unique Ramadan gathering redefines sophistication with an exceptional culinary experience, marking its second year in Al Ain.

Inspired by Arabian Nights, guests can experience a tranquil Ramadan with Iftar buffets available from sunset to 8:30 PM and à la carte Suhoor dishes served from 9PM. Offering a selection of Emirati, Moroccan, and Lebanese cuisines, these traditional Ramadan dishes, crafted by award-winning chefs, promise an exceptional dining experience. Custom menus will also be provided to ensure outstanding dining with a variety of entertainment choices to enhance every memorable celebration. Complementing the cuisine, the atmosphere captures the warmth, peace, and cultural richness of Ramadan.

This edition of the Capital Majlis offers distinguished appeal with elegant furnishings, expanded seating, and outside seating choices to suit larger functions, while preserving its renowned personal touch. Private areas for up to 18 guests provide customised experiences catered to varying requirements for families, friends, or business gatherings.

Capital Majlis offers special packages including a 10% discount during the first week of Ramadan, in line with its ongoing dedication to excellence. In addition to providing an ideal environment for networking events, Capital Majlis will also offer special packages for groups. This traditional event combines modern conveniences with classic architectural beauty, providing an exceptional setting for the community to enjoy outstanding experiences.

Building on the immense popularity of past editions, Capital Majlis hopes to welcome guests throughout Ramadan with free parking at both sites alongside a dedicated children’s area outside. Additionally, each evening the Capital Majlis will have performances by live violin and oud musicians, creating a cultural atmosphere for visitors to enjoy.

Daily operations will be from sunset to 3 AM with peak visitation expected Friday through Sunday. Subject to the crescent moon marking the start of the Holy Month, both Al Ain and Abu Dhabi venues will provide Iftar and Suhoor services throughout Ramadan, with Iftar being the designated time for families with children to join.

This amazing Capital Majlis edition demonstrates ADNEC Group’s commitment to making Abu Dhabi a globally significant destination for business and leisure tourism.

For reservations or further information, please visit www.capitalmajlis.ae. You can also reach out to us at Capital Majlis, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, by calling 02 406 4962 or emailing capitalmajlis@adnec.ae, and at Capital Majlis, ADNEC Centre Al Ain, by calling 03 799 3618 or emailing capitalmajlisalain@adnec.ae.