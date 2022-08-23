Accra, Ghana: Applications are open to Pitch Live at the upcoming Africa Money & DeFi Summit West Africa edition on September 27th & 28th 2022. Ten African web3, DeFi and fintech start-ups will be selected to present their ventures to leading corporates and investors.

Following the sold-out Money and DeFi Summit in Nairobi early this year, the Summit, produced by Africa Tech Summit; the leading tech event series, will again invite start-ups to join two days of sessions and networking events that will share insights on payments, crypto, DeFi, digital identity, neo banking, mobile money, investing, BNPL and more.

Start-ups from across Africa will be selected by the Africa Money & DeFi Summit team and given the chance to pitch their business and their current ask – whether funding, partnership, or other – live on stage.

Andrew Fassnidge, Founder of Africa Money & DeFi Summit shared “We are excited to host African ventures to Pitch Live on stage at Africa Money & DeFi Summit again. While we continue to welcome applications from companies in fintech and embedded finance we are also really looking forward to seeing ventures innovating in the new wave of DeFi and Web3.0.”

Selected start-ups will be showcased to investors and enjoy full access to the Summit and take part in the wide variety of workshops, discussions and networking sessions taking place.

Start-ups must be African (have at least one African co-founder or headquartered in Africa), have at least a MVP ideally with existing traction and have a current “ask”. Ventures must be able to attend the Summit in Accra, Ghana in person on September 27th & 28th 2022. Applications are open here, until September 1st and will be reviewed on a rolling basis so please submit today. Apply to Pitch Live Now

ABOUT AFRICA MONEY & DEFI SUMMIT WEST AFRICA

Africa Money & DeFi Summit West Africa is a leading African fintech, decentralised finance, mobile money and crypto event brought to you by the curators of Africa Tech Summit series and provides insight and networking within the Pan-African Fintech, DeFi & Crypto ecosystem. #AMDSGH brings together fintech leaders, MNO’s, banks, international investors, entrepreneurs, governments, trade bodies, media and leading ventures to drive investment and business in the African Fintech and DeFi.

