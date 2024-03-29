Dubai, UAE: Representing a moment of pride and privelege for Azizi Developments, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, bestowed Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, with the ‘Medal of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Philanthropy.’

The accolade was granted to Mr. Mirwais following the developer’s many philanthropic efforts, including its latest donation of AED 600 million to the newly established Mother’s Endowment under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

In his comments, Mr. Mirwais Azizi said: “I am humbled and deeply honored to have received this medal from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a visionary leader whose many noble initiatives continue to inspire the spirit of philanthropy and humanitarian aid, not only in the UAE but globally. I am proud to have been able to make a modest contribution to His Highness’ vision and shall endeavor to continue being an adherent of this path in the years to come.”

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

Moreover, the developer is known for its wide-ranging CSR efforts, which span sustainability, equality, health, and education. One of its latest philanthropic contributions was its donation of AED 600 million to the newly established Mother’s Endowment under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). Moreover, the developer partners with – and makes substantial donations to – various social inclusion facilities, including the Rashid Centre for the Determined Ones, the Dubai Autism Center, and the Special Needs Future Development Center. Azizi also sponsors sporting events and is currently the pillar partner of the Dubai World Cup for the 7th consecutive year.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

M: +971 55 867 3606Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com