Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Autodesk successfully concluded its Design and Make Summit 2025 in the Middle East with the last event taking place in Dubai, convening leaders from across the architecture, engineering, construction, real estate and education sectors to explore how AI, data and digital transformation are redefining resilience, productivity and sustainability across the region.

This year’s summit emphasised AI adoption, data strategy maturity, and next-generation skills, culminating in the launch of the inaugural Autodesk Middle East Brilliance Awards, recognising exceptional innovation from organisations and individuals shaping the built environment.

AI, Data and the Future of Design and Make

In her opening keynote, Raji Arasu, EVP of Platform Services & Emerging Technologies and CTO at Autodesk, highlighted how AI and interconnected data are reshaping workflows across industries. Other sessions from Autodesk leaders discussing the future of Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO) and the integration of AI were delivered by Theo Agelopoulos, Vice President of AEC Design Strategy and Tonya Trapp, Senior Director of AI Research.

Sessions throughout the day explored practical AI adoption, predictive models, digital delivery maturity and the role of outcome-driven BIM. Autodesk also showcased updates across its cloud-powered Design and Make Platform, including enhanced AI capabilities that support decision-making, automate manual tasks and extend data visibility across projects.

Industry Perspectives and Real-World Impact

Customer and partner speakers from across the region shared how Autodesk solutions are helping them improve performance, elevate digital delivery and prepare for AI-first operations. Presenters included:

Azizi Developments – Deepak Dinesh Prabakaran, Deputy CEO - Design & Engineering

SSH – Huzaifa Hussain, Head of Software & Digital Transformation and Marc Durand, Digital Delivery Director

ae7 – Marwan Houry, Principal & VP of Strategy

Khansaheb Civil Engineering - Jason Sams, Construction Director

DuPod - An AMANA Company - Ihab Ramlawi, Co-Founder & Managing Director

AtkinsRéalis - Anastasios Dimas, Regional Technology Director ME and Mohammad Shaique Uddin, Lead Automation Engineer

American University in Dubai – Prof. Nicolas Turchi with student, Naya Sarraj

The AI narrative was further elevated through a high-impact session led by Dado Van Peteghem, whose talk on AI Curiosity explored how organisations can build cultural readiness, experiment more courageously, and cultivate mindsets required to harness the full value of AI.

“AI curiosity is becoming a core leadership capability,” noted Dado, “and organisations that experiment, iterate and learn fastest will shape the next decade of industry transformation.”

Autodesk Leadership on the Region’s Transformation

Reflecting on the summit, Naji Atallah, Head of Construction & Manufacturing, EMEA Emerging at Autodesk, emphasised the region’s accelerating readiness for AI-driven operations.

“The Middle East is moving with intent and clarity,” said Naji Atallah. “Across construction, manufacturing and design, leaders are prioritising smart data foundations, automation and AI-informed decision-making. What stood out at this year’s summit is how quickly organisations are shifting from exploration to execution—and how committed they are to building a digitally skilled workforce that’s ready for what comes next.”

Celebrating Excellence: Autodesk Middle East Brilliance Awards Winners (Announced at the Summit)

Autodesk revealed the winners of its first Middle East Brilliance Awards, selected from 67 entries and evaluated for innovation, impact and digital advancement.

2025 Autodesk Middle East Brilliance Award Winners:

• Next Gen Contractor – DuPod, an AMANA Company

• Workforce Capability Transformation – Construction – Hassan Allam Construction

• Workforce Capability Transformation – Design & Engineering – Khatib & Alami

• Design of the Year – U-View Tower in Jeddah, KEO International Consultants

• Trusted Owner – Modon

• Planet First – PNC Architects, Sobha Realty

• Tech Trailblazer – Mohammed Mahboob, Regional Digital Delivery Technical Manager, Jacobs

The awards highlight organisations, and in the case of the Tech Trailblazer award, an individual, leading the way in sustainable practices, digital excellence and AI-powered transformation.

A Collaborative Push Toward the Future

The Design and Make Summit Middle East 2025 reinforced Autodesk’s commitment to helping regional industries adopt AI responsibly, build strong data strategies and cultivate a workforce equipped for the next era of innovation.

About Autodesk

About Autodesk: The world's designers, engineers, builders, and creators trust Autodesk to help them design and make anything. From the buildings we live and work in, to the cars we drive and the bridges we drive over. From the products we use and rely on, to the movies and games that inspire us. Autodesk's Design and Make Platform unlocks the power of data to accelerate insights and automate processes, empowering our customers with the technology to create the world around us and deliver better outcomes for their business and the planet.