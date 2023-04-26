Amman, Jordan – In preparation for its 5G Summit taking place in Jordan on June 6, 2023, Arab Advisors Group recently announced its partnership with a number of strategic sector-leading entities. In addition to its local telecom partner Orange Jordan, Arab Advisor Group is supported by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in Jordan (“MODEE”), the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission in Jordan (“TRC”), the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (“Int@j”), and the South Asia, Middle East and North Africa (“SAMENA”) Telecommunications Council.

With such strategic partnerships and support, the 5G summit is designed to be a unique platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to come together and explore the latest developments in the world of 5G technology. Whereby participants of the summit will have the chance to discuss the latest 5G trends and innovations, network with colleagues and industry leaders, and engage in inspiring discussions about the future of this rapidly evolving industry.

The Chairman of The Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j), Eid Sweiss, mentioned that organizing this summit in Jordan is an opportunity for experts, decision-makers, and those interested in the communications field to communicate and discuss developments related to the 5G technology.

Sweiss stressed the importance of organizing this summit, as it introduces the importance of 5G technology to Jordan as a great enabler of massive change in terms of economic growth and technical development, in several aspects, including strengthening the communications infrastructure, enhancing the quality of communications, developing the business sector, and increasing the uses of artificial intelligence applications and the Internet of Things.

Mr. Fayez Abu Awad, Chief Advisor to the Board at Arab Advisors Group, commented on the partnerships, "We are thrilled to host this 5G summit under the support of industry decision-makers such as the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and TRC in Jordan. Additionally, the presence of Int@j and SAMENA in this summit enriches its value. The 5G technology is set to transform the world in unprecedented ways, and we are excited to bring together industry leaders and experts to discuss the opportunities and challenges presented by this revolutionary technology."

For more information on the 5G Summit, including registration details and a full agenda of events, please visit the summit page; www.5gsummit.me/index.html