Huawei and Wi-Fi 7 pioneer customers announced the second season of the ‘Imagine Wi-Fi 7’ program in Middle East and Central Asia at the awarding ceremony.

Baku, Azerbaijan: Huawei hosted the awards ceremony for the first ‘Imagine Wi-Fi 7’ Innovative Application Contest in the Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) on the sidelines of the Huawei Tech Carnival in Baku, Azerbaijan. Mohammed Suleiman from the University of Dubai was awarded the winning prize for the regional contest launched in March this year.

Imagine Wi-Fi 7 Program 1st Season Award Ceremony

The contest witnessed participants showcase innovative Wi-Fi 7 use cases, prompting industries to actively explore Wi-Fi 7 application scenarios and implement them in their production operations. Participants also presented viewpoints highlighting emerging value-driven scenarios from industries like education, banking, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Prompted by the success of the first season, Huawei announced the launch of the second season of the ‘Imagine Wi-Fi 7’ Innovative Application Contest at the awards ceremony, which will be conducted in collaboration with industry partners like IEEE and others in respective countries. The initiative will provide a platform for industry players, customers, partners, research institutes, universities, and analysts to collectively develop new technologies and unleash innovative applications. It will enable participants to explore and master Wi-Fi 7, contributing to the development of talent in the connectivity field.

Wi-Fi 7, the new generation of Wi-Fi, will redefine wireless communication, ushering in a new era of connectivity and promising substantial benefits for wireless networks. Huawei, the industry's first Wi-Fi 7 provider, stands at the forefront of this technological revolution.

Imagine Wi-Fi 7 2nd Season Launch Ceremony

Commenting on the successful collaboration between Huawei and the IEEE UAE Section for the Imagine Wi-Fi 7 program, Dr. Hussam Al Hamadi, the Vice Chair of IEEE UAE Section, said, "We are proud to join hands again with Huawei to announce the second edition of the Imagine Wi-Fi 7 contest. We look forward to recreating the success of the first edition of the program and providing our members and others the opportunity to explore and unlock the potential of Wi-Fi 7.”

Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, said, “The Imagine Wi-Fi 7 Innovation Application Contest has inspired industries to explore its application, boosting network efficiency and user experience. By launching the second season of this contest, we invite more insights and embracing new technological opportunities."

Leon Wang, President of Huawei IP product line, said, "At Huawei, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing WLAN standards. The second season of the Imagine Wi-Fi 7 contest reflects our continued efforts to build a strong industry ecosystem driving innovation and collaboration. We are confident that our combined efforts with the IEEE UAE Section will unlock the potential of next-generation wireless connectivity.” As the world's first vendor to launch an enterprise Wi-Fi 7 solution and ranked no. 1 in cumulative contributions to both WLAN standards and Wi-Fi 7 standards, Huawei remains a pioneer in advancing WLAN standards. In recognition of its efforts, Huawei was recognized with the "Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network 2023" Award at the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Industry Awards 2023.

With the Wi-Fi Alliance releasing the Wi-Fi 7 certification standard and as Wi-Fi 7 gains momentum in the industry, Huawei remains committed to shaping the future of wireless connectivity.

