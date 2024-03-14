Dubai, UAE – Rising again as a beacon of retail brilliance, Apparel Group proudly takes its place as the Platinum Partner for The Retail Summit 2024, graciously held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Building on the significant success of their previous year's participation, Apparel Group's renewed partnership underlines their unwavering dedication to excellence in the global retail sector. As the summit has grown in prestige since its initiation in 2018, it continues its legacy of gathering global retail luminaries to dissect and project the future of the retail arena.

In the year 2024, the summit is all set to grace the emblematic Atlantis, The Palm, on April 23rd and 24th. On its roster, the summit promises insightful conversations with retail mavericks, ground-breaking panel discussions, and a deeper exploration into the ever-evolving global retail environment. With its theme for 2024, The Retail Summit goes a notch higher, ensuring participants not only learn but experience retail innovations like never before. The festivities also include an exclusive dinner that will toast to the artistry, determination, and leadership of retail magnates, gathering the best in the industry under one roof.

Sima Ganwani Ved, the Founder & Chairwoman of the Apparel Group, will be a distinguished speaker at the upcoming summit. She brings a wealth of expertise to the discussions on Diversity, Inclusivity, and Women's Empowerment. With a profound commitment to fostering inclusive environments and advancing gender equality, Sima Ganwani Ved has been a driving force for positive change within the retail industry.

Expressing her excitement, she stated, "As we navigate the evolving landscape of the retail industry, I am eager to share insights at The Retail Summit. Embracing diversity, nurturing inclusivity, and empowering women are not just ideals but indispensable strategies for fostering a thriving and progressive business environment." Her leadership and dedication make her a valuable contributor to the conversation, highlighting the importance of these principles in the dynamic world of retail.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, will again share the stage with an elite group of speakers. Elaborating on the company's participation, Mr. Teckchandani remarked, "Supporting The Retail Summit 2024 as the Platinum Partner is a testament to Apparel Group’s vision of embracing the future while celebrating the successes of the past. In the ever-evolving retail landscape, it is essential to connect, learn, and innovate. We are elated to, once again, be a part of this global congregation of retail intellects, sharing our journey and gleaning insights for the road ahead."

'The Retail Summit is more than an event; it's a convergence of industry minds committed to steering the future of retail. The Summit serves as a vital platform for collaborative discussions, where this year we will tackle key issues from AI to Supply Chains and Sustainability & Ethics. We are thrilled to be partnering with Apparel Group again for The Retail Summit 2024, together we will share invaluable insights, shaping the collective path forward for the retail industry.' Gary Thatcher, CEO and Co-Founder of The Retail Summit

In March 2023, the Summit brought together 800+ industry peers and 72+ C-level speakers representing 64 nationalities. What sets the 2024 edition apart is its revamped agenda that brings more interactivity to the table. Be it through engaging sessions, network-enriching rendezvous, or the much-whispered-about Beach Party entertainment, The Retail Summit 2024 promises an unparalleled experience.

Reflecting on the journey since 2018, The Retail Summit remains committed to its mission – to be the melting pot of global retail brilliance, and with its 2024 chapter, it assures an event that’s not only thought-invoking but also packed with moments of wonder and delight.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About The Retail Summit

Founded in 2018 by Gary Thatcher and Marc Howard, The Retail Summit is a global, content-led event for C-level executives from across the retail industry to come together to learn, connect and debate. The event is the annual global platform where industry icons share expert knowledge and insights through a cutting-edge agenda. In a world of seismic change and innovation, there has never been a more critical time to meet face-to-face to debate and share future disruptions, advancements and innovations.