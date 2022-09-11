Abu Dhabi - Al Masaood Power Division, part of the Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading business conglomerates, is showcasing its latest UAE-built smart electric charging solution, SHAMS+ (SHAMSPLUS), at the Environment & Development Forum (EDF) 2022. SHAMS+, which is the first such innovative solution to be fully manufactured in the UAE, is a full-fledged solar-powered charging solution for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid marine vessels.

The Environment & Development Forum, which is a pre-event for the COP27 summit, started today 11th of September ending on 13th of September 2022, at the InterContinental City Stars, Cairo, Egypt, with various national, regional, and international affiliates.

During the event, Al Masaood Power is highlighting the significance of innovations such as SHAMS+ as an important solution to decarbonize the transport sector in line with its commitment to promote green mobility and help achieve UAE’s Net Zero emissions strategy by 2050.

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power Division, said: “Our participation at the forum reflects our commitment to promoting sustainability and achieving net-zero emissions. This forum is a perfect global platform to showcase our innovative sustainable solution, SHAMS+, which marks a new chapter in our sustainability journey as it is a solar-powered solution that will not only help decarbonize the transport industry but will also foster EV adoption in the industrial, construction, and marine sectors in the Gulf region.”

He added: “The forum holds significance as it is an important step in preparing for the upcoming COP27 summit being held in EGYPT this year and COP28 summit being held in UAE in 2023. The importance of such gatherings lies in bringing together governments and sectors to examine the effects of climate change and to develop a framework to mitigate its effects. Such forums provide a platform to showcase innovative solutions and technologies that are paramount in countering climate change.”

SHAMS+ is a multi-user charging and solar-powered solution for electric vehicles (EVs) - including cars, buses, trucks, and marine vessels - that can meet all of the mobility sector's charging needs while being sustainable and environmentally friendly. This cordless, off-grid and high-power DC solar charging system is an ideal solution for marine docks, for the desert, agricultural fields, interstate highways and can also be implemented in the city. With smart internet-based and universal charging ventures, the solution will provide sustainable charging through solar energy at the highest charging speed starting from 25 minutes.

Furthermore, the smart internet-based SHAMS+ charging station consists of one DC fast charger with a dual outlet, two battery energy storage systems, a solar PV power plant, and electrical distribution and control systems, all designed with adequate sustainability standards in place. Additionally, it has an automatic matching voltage fluctuation for stable charging.

The three-day forum focuses on establishing solutions that address challenges brought on by climate change and adopting mitigative strategies across various industries - including research and development, policies and strategies, green finance, knowledge sharing, skills and human capital development, creativity, and technological innovation. It also includes a world-class international exhibition of the most cutting-edge innovative technologies and equipment.