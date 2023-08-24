The workshop exclusively organised for Al-Futtaim’s women employees and invited guests covered basic car maintenance to improve road safety for all

Huda Al Matroushi, the first Emirati woman to own her own garage, delivered the workshop at the Al-Futtaim Lexus DIP showroom

Dubai, UAE: On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, Al-Futtaim Lexus hosted an automotive safety and car maintenance workshop with Huda Al Matroushi, the UAE’s first female mechanic and garage owner, at the Al-Futtaim Lexus DIP showroom. The workshop covered basic car maintenance tasks and safety tips that any driver can manage themselves to improve the safety of their vehicle and ensure a stress-free driving experience.

Huda Al Matroushi is the UAE’s first female auto mechanic, who also owns and runs her garage, Imex Car Service, in Sharjah’s Industrial Area 1. Al Matroushi gained recognition when His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, personally reached out to her to congratulate her on achieving her dream of opening her own garage, and had one of his own vehicles delivered to her workshop for a service.

Commenting on the initiative, Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Lexus, said: “Traditionally, the world’s auto-mechanical industry has always been a male-dominated one, but Huda Al Matroushi is proving that this doesn’t have to be the case, especially in a country like the United Arab Emirates, where the achievements of women are greatly encouraged and celebrated. In the spirit of Emirati Women’s Day, we are pleased to host this workshop for Al-Futtaim’s women employees and guests to improve their knowledge of automotive safety and maintenance, thereby improving the safety of all road users.”

The workshop covered a range of car maintenance tips that should be considered by all drivers, regardless of their mechanical knowledge or skill level. These included checking the oil and coolant levels, ensuring tyres are in a safe condition, the condition of the battery and more. The workshop also covered the meaning of the various dashboard warning lights, as well as guidance on maintaining your car in the hot summer months.

Upon delivering the workshop, Huda Al Matroushi commented: “Most people think that maintaining your car is a job only for garages and service centres, but all car owners should know the basics of maintaining their vehicle in a safe and roadworthy condition. Through this workshop, it’s my pleasure to educate more female drivers in the UAE on how to keep their car in good condition, and make sure it is safe to drive at all times, especially during the summer months which are especially hard on vehicles. It was a pleasure meeting all these amazing ladies at the Lexus DIP showroom, and I’m grateful to Al-Futtaim Lexus for inviting me to host this workshop.”

Al-Futtaim Lexus is committed to ensuring road safety for all users, whether it’s through community initiatives to educate car owners on safety, offering free tyre inspections to drivers, working with the UAE authorities to detect and seize substandard counterfeit parts, and more. By working together with all stakeholders, we can create a happier and safer UAE for all its citizens and residents.

-Ends-

