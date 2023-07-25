Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is organizing the eighth edition of the highly anticipated Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival. This remarkable cultural and agricultural event will take place in the Emirate of Ajman at the Emirates Hospitality Hall for four consecutive days, from July 27 to July 30, 2023.

With the collaborative efforts of 350 distinguished participants, ADTD has meticulously prepared an exceptional program that encompasses an array of captivating events and workshops spanning the duration of the festival.

The festival is set to begin on July 27, featuring a series of exciting activities and performances. Attendees can look forward to the Juffair decoration workshop, the decoupage workshop on gypsum, and enthralling performances by the renowned Shaer band. The four days of the festival will also feature the lively popular show "Medley", and the Al-Madis Workshop, and yet other workshops such as palm grove and the wicker dyeing workshop, palm frond painting, Al-Basaal, and rope-breaking. Each day of the festival will culminate with a charity auction and the announcement of the Mazayna Dates competition results.

Throughout the four days of the Liwa Ajman Festival for Dates and Honey, enthusiastic competitions will be held, featuring valuable prizes worth 388 thousand dirhams. The festival features a variety of competitions, starting with the renowned Mazayna Dates competition, where the best dates are showcased and rewarded. The competing date types include Youman, Khashari, Al Shishi, and Khalas for the Emirate of Ajman contestants, and Al Nukhba, Fard, Al Burji, Khunaizi, Al Shishi, Khalas, and Lulu for the northern emirates and other emirates contestants. Additionally, there will be citrus competitions, encompassing lemons, orange mangoes, and local citrus fruits. Moreover, various honey competitions will be held, encompassing the Sidr, Samar, liquid, and crystallized honey.

In each of the dates and honey categories, cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners, with prize values ranging from 7,000 dirhams to 3,000 dirhams. Furthermore, exciting competitions will take place on the main theatre stage of the festival over the four days, offering the public a chance to win vouchers worth 5,000 dirhams.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, expressed his delight in announcing the organization of the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival. He stated, "We are honored to organize this remarkable festival, showcasing a diverse range of activities and competitions that aim to highlight the beauty of dates, honey, and the Emirati culture. These traditional treasures hold immense importance, shaping our heritage, culinary practices, and medicinal traditions. Moreover, it offers a chance for farmers to exchange valuable agricultural experiences, fostering sustainable practices for a brighter future."

“By embracing modern irrigation technologies, enhancing productivity through sustainable practices, preserving biodiversity, and promoting eco-tourism, farmers can contribute significantly to the promotion of sustainable tourism. The Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival serves as a platform for fostering these essential practices and driving positive change in the emirate. Together, with a collective commitment to sustainability, the festival can lead the way towards a greener, more responsible future in Ajman," Alhashmi concluded.

Other festival highlights include the popular market, supporting productive families and small and medium enterprises, and the date and honey market, displaying the natural products of farmers. Craft workshops will showcase the historical and contemporary uses of the palm tree, while a charity auction will be organized to support charitable causes and the underprivileged. Traditional competitions and games targeting children will also be held, aiming to enhance Emirati identity in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy folklore songs and performances presented by popular bands participating in the festival.

ADTD proudly acknowledges the participating partners and sponsors who have made significant contributions to the realization of the festival. The organization extends sincere thanks to distinguished sponsors, including Golden Sponsors Saudi German Hospital Ajman and Royal Honey, Bronze sponsors Ajman Society of Social and Cultural Development, and Ramada Hotel & Suites Ajman, Silver Sponsor The China Mall Ajman, Hydration Sponsor Gulfa Waters, Supporters Ajman Police, The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED), Sharjah Museum Authority, The Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman (MPDA), and Radisson Blu Hotel in Ajman, Hydration Sponsor Gulfa Waters, and prizes sponsors, including Thuraya Hajj and Umra, Drop Car Care, Ice Tub, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, and Ajman Hotel.

The festival will welcome visitors daily from 11 am to 10 pm, from July 27 to 30 at the prestigious Emirates Hospitality Centre, located in the heart of Ajman.

To access the detailed schedule of events and workshops, as well as the general rules for competitions at the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023, please visit the following link: http://bit.ly/44vxhs0.

For more information, please visit the website: https://ajman.travel/ar-ajmantourism/

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

