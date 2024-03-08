Ajman, United Arab Emirates: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has concluded its successful participation in the ITB Berlin 2024, hosted in the city of Berlin from March 5 to 7, 2024. During this event, the department showcased a compelling presentation highlighting the diverse tourism and cultural offerings of the emirate.

The presence of Ajman on this global platform underscores its unwavering commitment to advancing the tourism sector, drawing the attention of industry leaders, tour operators, and travel enthusiasts worldwide. This accomplishment comes on the heels of Ajman's impressive 11% revenue growth and a 6% increase in occupancy rates over the past year.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of The Ajman Department of Tourism Development, emphasized that the remarkable success in Berlin reflects the dedicated efforts and steadfast commitment to fortifying the emirate's tourism sector. Alhashmi stated, "Our active participation in this international event provides a unique opportunity to showcase Ajman's distinct culture and rich heritage, thereby enhancing its allure as a premier tourist destination."

In the pursuit of strengthening international connections, His Excellency stated, "Ajman looks forward to a promising future with a focus on sustainability and continued success in the tourism sector." He added, "We are devoted to solidifying Ajman's standing as one of the region's prime travel destinations, leveraging our cultural diversity and unique historical heritage."

As an integral part of its exhibition engagement, Ajman presented a comprehensive array of tourism and cultural experiences, spotlighting its diverse attractions and emphasizing cultural exchange, global partnerships, and strengthened ties within the tourism sector. The exhibition facilitated meetings with partners to enhance tourism experiences and engage with delegations from various bodies, departments, and embassies’ representatives.

Ajman's remarkable growth in tourism investment has positioned it as a preferred destination for investors and visitors, boasting 50 hotels and resorts with a combined total of 4,292 rooms. According to the STR report, Ajman achieved an impressive occupancy rate exceeding 82%, reaffirming its leadership in the hospitality sector.

In conclusion, Alhashmi expressed gratitude for the efforts of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development’s team and its partners in elevating the emirate's profile as a distinguished tourist destination. He emphasized Ajman's readiness to welcome more visitors and provide exceptional tourism experiences in the future.

-Ends-

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://ajman.travel/

Press Contacts

Salma Mubarak Thani

Ajman Tourism

Email : salma.mubarak@ajmantourism.ae

Hoda Ayache

The Idea Agency

Email : pr1@tia.ae

Web : www.tia.ae