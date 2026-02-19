UAE, Ajman: Ajman University concluded the Second India–Arab Universities Presidents’ Summit with the formal release of the Ajman Declaration 2026, marking a new phase of cooperation between higher education institutions across the Arab world and India.

Over two days, Ajman University convened university presidents, senior policymakers, regulatory leaders, and academic partners to define shared priorities for research collaboration, innovation ecosystems, and talent development across both regions. Their deliberations culminated in the Ajman Declaration 2026, which sets out a coordinated framework focused on sustainability and health research, joint academic infrastructure, leadership development, university–industry partnerships, and expanded academic mobility.

The declaration was presented by Prof. Anas Al-Soud, Executive Director of the Association of Arab Universities, and Dr. Archana Thakur, Joint Secretary of India’s University Grants Commission, reflecting the collective engagement of institutions across both regions.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said: “As host of this summit, Ajman University brought together leaders who share a commitment to deeper academic partnership between India and the Arab world. The Ajman Declaration 2026 gives structure to that partnership. It sets clear priorities for joint research, innovation, leadership development, and academic mobility, and it strengthens a network of institutions working together to prepare the next generation of talent.”

The declaration calls for sustained consultation among higher education ministries, regulators, and university associations to align standards and reduce barriers to collaboration. It also proposes stronger engagement between university incubators and industry partners, cross-border innovation training, and mechanisms to support responsible data sharing and research integrity.

As part of the summit outcomes, participating institutions launched the India–Arab University 10+10 Cooperation Program, established a Summit Monitoring Committee, and announced the India–Arab University Research and Mobility Network to support implementation of the declaration’s priorities. The Third India–Arab Universities Presidents’ Summit will be hosted in India in 2027.

Throughout the summit, presidential roundtables, expert-led panels, and bilateral meetings addressed innovation policy, digital learning, academic mobility, and university–industry collaboration. These discussions reinforced the importance of structured partnerships between Arab and Indian institutions at a time of rapid technological and economic change.

By convening the summit and stewarding its outcomes, Ajman University continues to expand its role as a regional hub for global academic dialogue, connecting universities, policymakers, and industry partners around shared priorities in research, innovation, and leadership development.

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally, #12 in the Arab Region, and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.

With a growing network of over 45,000 alumni across the world, AU continues to prepare graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and committed to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond. For more information, please visit www.ajman.ac.ae

