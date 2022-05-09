Khadija Turki: The Emirate of Ajman is a unique touristic icon

Dubai: H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, visited Ajman Department of Tourism Development pavilion, during the inauguration of the 29th Arabian Travel Market exhibition, held in Dubai from 9 to 12 May 2022. His Highness was briefed on the most prominent tourism services and projects provided by the department and the participating entities under the umbrella of Ajman Government.

Ajman revealed the launch of a number of innovative initiatives and projects during the Arabian Travel Market exhibition held in the Emirate of Dubai, where Ajman Tourism and the participating entities under its umbrella, seek to enhance the tourism sector as a part of the department’s efforts to showcase Ajman’s natural touristic destinations, and rich heritage, aiming to increase its visibility and attractiveness for visitors from all over the world, and achieve the emirate’s tourism vision.

Ajman Museum Smart App

During the exhibition, "Ajman Tourism" displayed the Ajman Museum smart mobile application, recently launched in conjunction with the renovation of the museum to provide a unique interactive experience enhanced with the latest technologies to stimulate all senses, through exhibits explained in Arabic and English, to promote it by providing a detailed audio-guided tour of all sections of the museum and a map of the site, opening times and how to reach the museum.

The Visual Identity of Ajman Museum, Masfout Museum, & Al Manama Museum

Ajman Tourism also launched the new visual identity for Ajman Museum, Masfout Museum, & Al Manama Museum, one of its initiatives aimed at preserving the unique heritage of Ajman and present it in a renovated updated look. Moreover, the department unveiled the “Media Hub” which is a digital media library project, and an integrated platform for displaying promotional images and videos for Ajman that is constantly updated, and displayed on a dedicated page within the ADTD’s official website to serve all stakeholders and community, where images and videos can be downloaded, and to eventually become the largest digital archive documenting the main tourist attractions of Ajman.

Ajman’s Heritage Path

Ajman Municipality and Planning Department participating as a part of Ajman’s delegation at the ATM 2022 revealed the latest activities of the Heritage Path project, which is located in the Al-Nakhil neighborhood and stretches over 1,025 km, linking heritage buildings starting from the Ajman Museum and the heritage district to Souq Saleh market and the heritage areas surrounding it. The project extends towards the waterfront and will be a pedestrian-only path to promote sustainable tourism and preserve the heritage of the area. The Heritage Path aims to preserve Ajman’s heritage, increase tourist attraction, promote cultural heritage tourism in the city, create job opportunities, increase the income of local residents, and encourage residents to walk in the area for a healthy life style.

Smart Vehicle Rental Service

Ajman Transport Authority also showcased the application of the "Smart Vehicle Rental Service" in cooperation with UDrive. The application allows renting the authority's 8 vehicles, by downloading the application and booking the vehicle through it, then unlocking the vehicle through the application.

Zoya Spa

On the other hand, Zoya Health Resort in Al Zorah, the first five-star resort in the Middle East designed to provide an integrated health experience that includes all health services, and offers its guests a wide range of programs designed to help improve their well-being and healthy lifestyles. It also provides a range of tailored treatment programs based on comprehensive and unique medical approaches to prevent chronic diseases.

Khadija Turki, Acting Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, said, "Through our participation in the Arabian Travel Market 2022, we aim to provide an ideal opportunity to enhance communication between all stakeholders and partners involved in the tourism sector and discuss ways to rebuild effective partnerships based on innovation and achieve sustainability standards for the global travel and tourism system."

Turki added that Ajman Tourism continues to work closely with all international institutions and companies operating in the tourism industry, and participates in many major international events related to tourism, such as the Berlin and WTM London Exhibitions, and cooperates with international representative offices to access global markets directly, stressing that the exhibition The Arabian Travel Market 2022 is considered a major center for converging ideas and launching initiatives that contribute to the development of this industry, and provides tremendous opportunities and opens broad horizons for business, as a global event specialized in the travel and tourism sector in this region undergoing rapid changes.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD)

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

