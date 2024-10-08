AgraME 2024, organised under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, has started witnessing a successful exhibition and conference in the Middle East’s event history

Hosts more than 150 exhibitors and 6,000 decision-makers from more than 180 countries in horticulture, vertical farming, aquaculture, ag-tech and sustainable agriculture

Dubai, UAE – AgraME 2024, the Middle East's longest-running agriculture, animal, and aquaculture farming exhibition, is being successfully inaugurated under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. The event was gracefully inaugurated by His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality and His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, who gave the opening address at the Regenerative Agriculture Middle East. On its first day, industry leaders, professionals, and decision-makers from around the world are converging at the Dubai World Trade Centre, aiming to make a lasting impact on the region’s agricultural landscape.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said, "His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s launch of the 'Plant the Emirates' initiative marks a significant step in promoting agriculture across all sectors of society—homes, schools, and businesses. This initiative, alongside the establishment of the National Agricultural Center, reinforces our commitment to supporting farmers, providing training, and fostering partnerships with the private sector. Together, these efforts strengthen the foundation of the UAE’s food security system, ensuring sustainability and resilience in our agricultural sector. I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge & thank Informa Connect for their efforts of such well-organized remarkable agriculture platform."

Commenting on the success of the event, Ahmed Khalil, Portfolio Director of AgraME, said, “We are delighted to celebrate the successful beginning of the AgraME 2024 edition, which endeavours to support the UAE’s Vision 2030 and the newly launched 'Plant the Emirates' initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The event features great discussions from industry veterans on innovative advanced solutions to address the UAE's unique challenges, such as extreme heat, water scarcity, and desertification, which threaten the region's food security. The objective of the event is to highlight practices that can improve soil health, water conservation, and biodiversity. By adopting regenerative methods, the UAE can enhance its agricultural resilience, mitigate the effects of climate change, and support long-term food security in the region.”

An informative conference on Regenerative Agriculture takes the spotlight.

For the first time, AgraME is hosting the Regenerative Agriculture Middle East Conference that is hosting visionary industry leaders and experts. The conference began with a keynote address by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, followed by sessions on regenerative agriculture technology, strategies to combat desertification, and global partnerships for future growth. The conference hosts two-day panel discussion on "Investing in Regenerative Agriculture" focussed on the growing importance of regenerative agriculture in the Middle East, delving into the region’s specific needs, challenges, and opportunities. Panellists will be discussing the technologies driving regenerative practices, such as soil restoration, water-efficient farming, and carbon sequestration, which are key to addressing the region’s environmental constraints.

Emphasizing on Aerial Monitoring for Farms in AbuDhabi Emirates, Eng. Ohoud Abdulla Mohamed Al Ali, Acting Director of Agricultural Control Department, ADAFSA said, “As part of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority's (ADAFSA) digital transformation efforts in agriculture, food safety, and biosecurity, we are delighted to showcase the use of drones for farm inspections during the AgraME conference. We would like to emphasize on how drone technology enhances inspection systems, allowing immediate detection of non-compliant practices. By integrating AI, ADAFSA automatically delivers awareness messages to farm owners, promoting compliance with regulations. This initiative supports ADAFSA’s strategy for agricultural sustainability and biosecurity, improving inspection efficiency while saving time and resources through AI-driven solutions."

Also speaking during the event was Anthony Yandell, Group Sales Manager, Balco Australia, stated, “AgraME 2024 proves to be an exceptional platform for Balco Australia to strengthen our relationships within the UAE and highlight our expertise in oaten hay. We are pleased to engage with industry leaders and customers who exceed our expectations, reaffirming the UAE market's strategic importance to our business. It gives us immense opportunity to highlight our commitment to agricultural advancements through quality testing, nutritional analysis, and hay grading, and we look forward to continuing our contribution to the region's sustainable agriculture efforts."

AgraME 2024 is more than just an exhibition; it provides a dynamic platform for advancing food security, resilience, and regenerative practices. Co-located with AgroFarm Middle East, a prestigious global brand in animal farming, the event proudly hosts 6,000 decision-makers from over 180 countries, along with more than 150 exhibitors showcasing innovations in crop farming, horticulture, and agricultural technology. The 2025 edition promises an even larger showcase of regional and international exhibitors making strides not only in agriculture but also in sustainable and regenerative practices, aquaculture and fisheries, water management and irrigation, smart farming, animal husbandry, and livestock welfare.

You still can attend AgraME today at Sheikh Saeed Halls 2 & 3, Dubai World Trade Centre, 8 October 2024, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Onsite registration is available. For information on how you can participate next year, contact the team at info@agramiddleeast.com

About AgraME:

AgraME is the Middle East's longest-running AgraTech exhibition and conference, attracting companies in the Crop Farming, Animal Farming and Health, Aquaculture, and AgraTech industries from the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and globally. The event provides an excellent opportunity to connect with key players, market the latest innovations, and inspire industry peers. AgraME is under the parent company Informa Connect and co-located with AgroFarm and zones dedicated to AquaME, and HortiME. For more information, please visit the website.

For more information, please contact:

Sangeeta Bora

sangeeta@yardstick-marketing.com

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates