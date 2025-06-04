Tunis - A small Cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday at the Government Palace in Kasbah, chaired by Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri, to review preparations for the 2025-2026 agricultural season and ensure optimal conditions for its successful launch.

It was decided in this regard to accelerate fertiliser stockpiling to fully cover the needs of the 2025-2026 season while maintaining current chemical fertiliser prices. This falls within the state's social role to help farmers acquire supplies at reasonable prices and control production costs.

This is besides streamlining financing procedures for all the 2025-2026 agricultural season-related activities, while ensuring adequate energy supply for chemical fertiliser storage centres, their safety, and equitable distribution in the domestic market.

The Cabinet also decided, according to a Prime Ministry statement to organise a training session in June 2025 by the Sectoral Centre for Transport and Logistics Training in Borj Cedria (under the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training) for hazardous materials truck drivers.

This training is mandatory under Law No. 37 of 1997 (June 2, 1997) concerning hazardous material road transport, which prohibits ammonia transport without proper certification.

It was also decided to immediately implement the “Engrais” digital platform to modernise agricultural sector monitoring, enabling end-to-end tracking of fertiliser distribution from producer to final consumer, while ensuring all stakeholders have access.

During this meeting, the latest agricultural indicators and the results of the previous season were discussed, evaluated and analysed.

The preparations for the 2025–26 season were also presented, focusing on the challenges facing the agricultural sector and how to invest in it. The most important data related to the progress of preparations for this season at all levels was also presented.

In this context, plans for supplying chemical fertilisers were presented. After assessing the local market supply during the 2024–25 agricultural season and defining the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries' fertiliser needs for the 2025–26 season, the meeting focused on the technical and logistical preparations underway to supply the market during this season and to meet the demand for chemical fertilisers, such as agricultural ammonium nitrate, ammonium phosphate and triple superphosphate.

This is being coordinated with the Tunisian Chemical Group, the producer of these materials, to ensure farmers have access to the necessary production inputs.

At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister urged ministers to coordinate their efforts more closely with regional and local structures, as well as with all stakeholders in the agricultural and industrial sectors, in order to double production and build up strategic stockpiles of chemical fertilisers.

She emphasised the importance of ensuring that all safety conditions are met and all preventive measures are taken. She also underscored the need to intensify efforts to ensure the success of interventions at all levels, maintain constant communication with farmers, launch awareness campaigns to benefit them, and provide everything necessary for the 2025–26 agricultural season to run smoothly.

