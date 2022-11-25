Abu Dhabi: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) welcomed several ambassadors and diplomats in a celebratory event, marking the 51st UAE National Day.

With the presence of His Excellency Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General a.i. of AGDA, and Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, welcomed the ambassadors of Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Dominican, Lithuania, Ukraine, Estonia, Mali, Pakistan, Tunisia, Iraq Yemen, Algeria and a number of distinguished diplomats. The celebration was also attended by AGDA’s students, faculty members and their family members.

The event included various heritage competitions and activities that introduced the participants to the Emirati folklore. The gathering provided an opportunity for AGDA’s students to engage with renowned ambassadors and diplomats, which is in line with the Academy’s strategy to consolidate its position as an academic destination that prepares future generations of distinguished diplomats of the UAE.

