Dubai, UAE – The 28th edition of the annual UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition - AEEDC Dubai, is set to take place for three days next week from February 6th-8th at the Dubai World Trade Centre. More than 66,000 people from 155 countries are expected to attend “The Largest Annual Scientific Dental Conference and Exhibition in the World”.

AEEDC 2024 promises to showcase over 5,300 international brands hailing from 3,900 global and regional companies and manufacturers across Halls 1-8.

The event anticipates thrilling product launches and demonstrations of cutting-edge technology. Moreover, it will host official country pavilions representing Brazil, Switzerland, Turkey, Korea, China, the USA, Ukraine, Spain, Italy, Russia, France, and this year's Guest of Honour, Germany.

AEEDC Dubai serves as a premier platform that unites oral health practitioners and industry producers from across the globe. The event showcases cutting-edge technology, fosters networking opportunities, and facilitates the formation of long-term partnerships and investments to meet the demands of local, regional, and international markets.

His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Executive Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), affirmed AEEDC Dubai's commitment to delivering the latest advancements in dentistry and oral health. He emphasized: “Our objective at AEEDC Dubai remains unwavering: to present the latest breakthroughs in dentistry, offering specialists and practitioners an optimal platform to stay abreast of the newest scientific advancements. In addition to advancing dental knowledge and practice, AEEDC Dubai significantly contributes to the economy by attracting international participants, fostering business relationships, and generating revenue for local businesses and service providers."

The comprehensive scientific program is scheduled to deliver 157 scientific sessions, 25 hands-on workshops for enhanced training and development, and 133 scientific poster presentations which showcase the latest breakthrough research and case-studies in the field of dentistry.

Dr. Tariq Khoory, Honorary Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, Consultant at Dubai Health Authority stated: “AEEDC 2024 continues to provide a multi-dimensional platform with many opportunities to sharpen your skills and better understand ways to help improve a patient’s health. So, we invite you to take advantage of the AEEDC specialty courses and reflect on the student’s competition and poster presentations to receive a fresh perspective into your practice today”

Renowned international dental organizations will spearhead insightful forums at the upcoming event, including The EPDC Forum, The Egyptian Forum, The Turkish Dental Association Forum, sessions by New York University and Sharjah University Dental Forum. Notable discussions include "Healthcare of the Future: Prevention not Cure" by OCEAN Initiative Event, ALD Forum, and "Sleep Medicine: An Oro-Dento-Facial Viewpoint" by IADR AMER Division Forum.

The Emirates Pediatric Dentistry Club (EPDC), the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the Egyptian Dental Association, the University of Sharjah, and the Arabic Society of Pediatric Dentistry are among the scientific program partners that are adding to the event's depth and scope. Other partners include the International Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

About AEEDC Dubai:

AEEDC Dubai is organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. LLC. – a member of INDEX Holding. The event is supported by Dubai Health Authority, Scientific Global Dental Alliance, Dental Federation, Executive Board of the Health Ministers Council for Gulf Cooperation Council States, Gulf Health Council, Riyadh Elm University, Arab Academy for Continuing Dental Education, Saudi Dental Society, Saudi Orthodontic Society, Saudi Prosthodontic Society, International Association for Dental Research, The Greater New York Dental Meeting and Manitoba Dental Association.

