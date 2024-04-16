ADNEC Group has pledged a 50 percent reduction in emissions from its operations by 2030

WFES set to advance sustainability through innovative energy solutions

Abu Dhabi: This year’s World Future Energy Summit (WFES), set to take place from 16-18 April 2024 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, will highlight the critical importance of sustainability in driving the agenda for transformative energy futures.

With the Summit returning to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, ADNEC Group has demonstrated its own commitment to sustainability through its pledge to Net Zero Carbon Events, a promise that requires net zero carbon footprints from events by 2050 in order to create and support a greener future.

This pledge is part of a transformative Group Sustainability Strategy and ESG that outlines strategic directions and priority areas across all business operations. In committing to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 in accordance with the Paris Agreement goals and the UAE’s carbon emission reduction strategy, ADNEC Group's pledge puts it among the first major global entities to vow to achieve climate neutrality in the UAE. The Group has also set itself a target of securing a 50 percent reduction in emissions from its operations by 2030.

ADNEC Group’s strategic focus on sustainability reflects its commitment to supporting the UAE’s objectives and national strategies to achieve sustainable development. By tackling this challenge in line with the wise leadership’s vision, ADNEC Group are implementing and enabling innovative solutions to achieve a better future for the generations to come. Through sustainability efforts across all business sectors, the Group is also advancing non-oil economic development and diversification in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

WFES is a global platform shaping the evolution of tomorrow’s energy systems through knowledge and collaboration to secure cleaner and greener solutions. Now in its sixteenth edition, this year’s Summit will focus on how the UAE’s international sustainability leadership is building on the achievements of COP28 and accelerating the innovative technologies and cooperation needed to address climate emergencies worldwide. The Summit will also highlight the practical benefits of sustainability in organising major international events.

ADNEC Group's initiatives to enhance the sustainability of all its operations and programmes are designed to align them with the ambitious plans of the emirate of Abu Dhabi to strengthen the UAE capital’s position as a global hub for the important business and leisure tourism sector. In alignment with the strategic direction and its focus on sustainability, ADNEC Group has been actively pursuing various initiatives in the areas of energy optimisation, waste management, and sustainable materials, with the company recently launching specific projects targeting each of these sustainability areas.

The Group’s sustainability awareness is also evident in the prestigious venues that it manages. ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will serve as a world-class facility that also showcases impressive sustainability credentials. As part of extensive renovations completed last year, the Centre now has an enhanced building management system (BMS) that priorities energy conservation. The venue also benefits from third party carbon footprint certification and initiatives to reduce food waste, along with targets for the elimination of single use plastic bottles, digitalization to save paper, and increased recycling.

In February 2024, ADNEC Group won the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Environmental Award in the category of private companies and industrial facilities. The award recognised the Group’s initiatives to advance environmental sustainability across all its operations and programs in line with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to play a leading role on this issue at the global level.