Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), has strengthened its position as one of the world’s most highly anticipated events for the cultural community and the publishing industry.

The Fair’s 33rd edition taking place in 2024 is expected to host over 1,350 exhibitors from 90 countries, up from 1,300 exhibitors representing 84 countries last year. The significant number of countries represented embodies the theme of this year's Fair, ‘Where the World’s Tales Unfold’.

Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 29 April to 5 May 2024, this year’s edition will feature 145 new exhibitors and publishing houses participating for the first time, as well as 12 additional countries, including: Greece, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Pakistan, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Mozambique, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Indonesia. The demand for participation remains high even after registration was closed.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair offers an unparalleled opportunity to discover the world’s cultures, providing an enriching experience for the whole family that reinforces Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global cultural hub. It also serves as a prominent platform for exhibitors to showcase their work, promote their brand identity, and explore new experiences in the publishing and creative industries. The Fair is expected to attract leading publishers, authors, and visitors who are eager to engage with exhibitors from around the world, share insights, and explore new trends in the publishing and book industry.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s facilities for publishers, exhibitors, and authors have been a major factor in boosting global participation in the Fair, the latest of which was the exemption of rental fees for participating in the Fair for the third consecutive year. These align with the Centre’s objectives to support Emirati, Arab, and international publishers; promote the sustainability and growth of the publishing sector; and consolidate the status of Arabic as a language of culture, science, and creativity on the world stage.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is a leading cultural and knowledge event with a global reputation, as demonstrated by the large turnout. It underlines the Centre’s success in attracting global publishing industry professionals and creators from around the world to fulfil the Fair’s main objective of serving as a platform for intercultural exchange, as reflected in the slogan, ‘Where the World’s Tales Unfold’.”

“The sustained efforts and excellent support that the Fair has received in its successive editions have cemented its reputation as a global cultural centre and a beacon of knowledge that attracts cultural and publishing industries in the region and beyond, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s prestigious position and its global leadership role as a regional and international centre for culture and arts,” H.E. bin Tamim added. “This also reflects the country’s development in the cultural sector, with the Fair providing the opportunity for publishers to keep up with the latest developments in a rapidly evolving, increasingly high-tech world, and offering strategic opportunities for business growth and support in the publishing sector.”

“The exemplary development journey led by the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is a perfect model of the sustainability approach championed by the United Arab Emirates,” the ALC Director General noted. “The Fair has made an unmistakeable impact on the book fair industry in the region and across the Arab world, establishing new traditions that promote the use of the Arabic language in cultural and creative industries, enhancing its presence in the contemporary cultural and social fabric, and empowering new generations to express themselves in their language using the tools of their era. It is a clear strategy spearheaded by the UAE and its capital Abu Dhabi, under the guidance of its wise leadership.”

The ALC has announced the selection of Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz as the Focus Personality for this year’s Book Fair. Egypt’s rich literary tradition, iconic authors, and profound influence on Arab thought and creativity make it a fitting choice to be celebrated as the Guest of Honour at this prestigious event. Egypt will present a cultural and professional programme that reflects its role in the Arab world and the publishing industry.

About Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) was launched in 1981 to offer an international cultural platform bringing together publishers, libraries, agents, cultural establishments, and the press under one roof to exchange ideas and identify promising opportunities. Every year, the event welcomes leading publishers from the Arab world and beyond in a series of activities and events, in an effort to drive progress and development in the publishing sector and open up promising new prospects for local and Arab publishers.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.