DUBAI – With tickets for all shows selling out within minutes of being released, two extra shows as well as additional tickets have been announced for Carols by Candlelight in Al Wasl Plaza, which runs from 20-24 December.

Bringing friends and families together with an immersive musical experience, the shows also offer enticing food and beverage packages to elevate the experience.

The two extra performances for Carols by Candlelight will take place at 2030 on 22 and 23 December.

Tickets for the two additional shows will go on sale at 1400 today, while a limited number of General Admission tickets will be sold for each show on the day, available from the Expo City Dubai ticketing offices on a first-come, first-served basis. Expo City has also released tranches of 100 additional Lilypad tickets, which include a festive picnic box, for each performance.

A variety of VIP packages are available for the additional shows, all of which include yuletide treats.

Lilypad tickets and tickets to Al Wasl Plaza’s Sunrise Amphitheatre are priced at AED125 per person and AED87.50 for children aged 12 and under and include a festive picnic featuring classic cream cheese and cucumber and traditional turkey and cranberry sauce finger sandwiches, along with homemade mince pies, gingerbread cookies, candy canes, juices and water.

Tickets to Al Wasl Plaza Café are priced at AED225 per person and AED137.50 for ages 12 and under and include a prime view of the spectacular show with a festive high tea that offers eclectic twists on seasonal favourites. On the savoury side, guests will enjoy coronation smoked turkey sandwiches, whipped brie and Sidr honey on soda bread and truffle egg rolls, while a selection of petit gateaux, such as Christmas baubles with chocolate mousse and whipped camel milk ganache snow domes, will guarantee sweet endings. Gingerbread lattes and ‘Terry’s chocolate orange’ hot chocolate will further enhance the warm festive feeling.

For a true upscale experience, Pearl Terrace tickets, priced at AED295 per person and AED175 for ages 12 and under, offers a carving station serving roast turkey roulade stuffed with macadamia nuts and berries, plus all the trimmings. Diners will also be spoiled for choice with soups, salads, hot starters, a dessert counter, a kids’ corner and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages.

On the day of the concert, ticket holders will also enjoy free access to Winter City, open from 1500-2300.

Running from 15 December 2023 to 7 January 2024, all attendees except people of determination, must have a ticket to access the venue, with additional charges applicable for some activities and workshops. Other highlights at Al Wasl Plaza this festive season include photo opportunities with Santa at the magnificent 52-foot tree, fun snow sessions and spellbinding nightly projection shows.

Guests who visit Winter City during the first week are invited to indulge a complimentary hot chocolate to celebrate the release of Wonka in cinemas from 14 December. Visitors can head to the whimsical Wonka-themed stand to redeem their free beverage.

Carols by Candlelight tickets, as well as tickets to Winter City, are available on Platinumlist. For more information visit expocitydubai.com.