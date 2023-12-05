DUBAI - Expo City Farm, unveiled during COP28, showcases a diverse array of local and global plant species and crops resilient to desertification, harsh climatic conditions and water scarcity. The farm will produce nearly three tons of food per season.

Covering over 1,700 metres, the farm employs cutting-edge technology, including solar panels for shading, biochar, natural fertilisers, and Air to Water Technology, a transformational climate technology that enables the atmosphere to become an around-the-clock renewable energy and water resource.

The farm, located at the Green Zone at COP28, is designed to address environmental challenges and aims to revolutionise agricultural patterns, especially given that traditional agriculture currently contributes a third of global carbon emissions. With solar-shaded areas for workshops and sustainability discussions, the farm integrates fields of diverse crops, agricultural technology structures, and equipped halls for daily dialogues during COP28.

Expo City Farm will spotlight regenerative agriculture, or the process of rotating crops to improve biodiversity. Ten value crops will be cultivated at Expo City Farm and showcase indoor or vertical farming to produce micro-greens and edible flowers.

Another food source grown at Expo City Farm is mushrooms grown on coffee grounds. The same waste coffee granules consumed at Expo City will be used to grow different shapes and shades of mushrooms.

Mai Shalaby, Sustainability Manager at Expo City Dubai, stated that COP28 provided the opportunity to launch the Expo City Farm. She emphasised its commitment to sustainable agriculture to preserve the environment and human health. The farm features various crops suitable for arid countries, consuming minimal water.

She also highlighted crops, including vegetables, legumes, desert and medicinal plants, as well as vertical indoor farming, water recycling, and Air to Water Technology.

The Expo Dubai City Farm illustrates a commitment to climate solutions, embodying the belief that innovation and collaboration with local and international partners can drive progress toward a better future for people and the planet. It provides an opportunity to witness the growth of over 30 crop types.

The farm employs sustainable biochar, natural fertilisers, and coffee waste for mushroom cultivation, offering an innovative water solution in arid environments. Montana Technology utilises the atmospheric water generation method, transforming it into renewable water.

Expo City Farm is a pioneering initiative in renewable agriculture, addressing water scarcity and climate issues, and urban expansion