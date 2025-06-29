Dubai, UAE – Anticipation is growing for the inaugural edition of Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025, set to take place at Dubai Expo City from November 15–17, 2025. As the region’s appetite for sustainable landscaping and green innovation accelerates, the exhibition has named Tanseeq Investment Group as its first official Strategic Partner, marking a key milestone in its expansion into the Middle East.

The partnership, announced at the 9th edition of Myplant & Garden in Milan, reflects the rapid growth of the UAE’s landscaping and horticulture sectors—driven by Vision 2030, climate-focused policies, and bold urban development plans. Tanseeq’s involvement sends a strong signal: the Middle East’s green transformation is real, and it’s happening now.

Tanseeq Investment Group, a powerhouse in the UAE and GCC landscaping scene, brings decades of experience and a track record of delivering large-scale, high-impact projects. From urban parks to mega-developments, the Group champions sustainable design, water-wise solutions, and forward-thinking technology.

“We are honoured to be the first strategic partner of Myplant & Garden Middle East. As the leading landscaping group in the GCC, we see this partnership as a key platform to advance innovation, sustainability, and cross-sector collaboration. It’s time for our industry to connect, evolve, and lead — and this exhibition is where it starts”, commented Naser Ahmed, Group CEO, Tanseeq Investment Group.

Valeria Randazzo, Exhibition Manager of Myplant & Garden Middle East, added:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tanseeq as our first strategic partner. Their leadership in green innovation sets the tone for what this exhibition is all about — bringing together top-tier players to build a greener, more resilient future for the region.”

Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025 will unite landscape architects, developers, suppliers, municipalities, and sustainability pioneers under one roof — creating a hub for knowledge, business, and partnerships. With Tanseeq leading the way, the event is poised to become the region’s premier platform for landscaping innovation and environmental progress.

Join us from November 15–17 at Dubai Expo City — and be part of the future of green infrastructure in the Middle East.

About:

Myplant & Garden Middle East Green Expo is the region’s premier B2B event dedicated to the horticulture, floriculture, landscaping, and urban green sectors. Organised by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the expo builds on the international success of Myplant & Garden – International Green Expo in Milan, Italy. It serves as a dynamic platform for businesses, professionals, and institutions to explore innovations, forge partnerships, and drive sustainability in the Middle East’s rapidly growing green industry.

As cities in the region expand their commitment to sustainable urban development and climate adaptation, the expo brings together key industry players, including nursery and greenhouse suppliers, landscape architects, urban planners, environmental policymakers, and technology providers. Attendees will gain access to cutting-edge solutions in green infrastructure, smart irrigation, eco-friendly materials, and urban forestry, aligning with the region’s ambitious green transformation goals.

The event will feature exhibitions, specialised conferences, B2B matchmaking sessions, and networking opportunities with industry leaders from across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. With the UAE’s position as a global hub for business and innovation, Myplant & Garden Middle East Green Expo is set to become a key reference point for green professionals and companies looking to expand their presence in the region.