Dubai, UAE: As the Middle East accelerates the adoption of smart buildings and next-generation construction technologies, the need for clear regulatory frameworks and internationally aligned standards is becoming increasingly critical.

The International Code Council (ICC) will contribute to two technical symposiums at Intersec 2026 Dubai from January 12–14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre., ICC’s participation reinforces its commitment to supporting the safe, scalable, and compliant evolution of the built environment across the region.

ICC will engage in policy-driven dialogue and share technical knowledge exchange, reflecting the organization’s integrated approach to enabling innovation while safeguarding performance, safety, and resilience. Mohamed Amer, Managing Director, ICC MENA, will represent ICC at Smart Building Summit 2026 and FCIA–NFCA PFPCON ’26, held alongside Intersec 2026.

At Smart Building Summit 2026, ICC will take part in the panel discussion “Navigating the Global Regulatory Landscape: Standards, Policies & Incentives for Smart Buildings.” The session will examine how regulatory frameworks, certification schemes, and government incentives are shaping smart building adoption across the region. ICC’s contribution will focus on the role of globally recognized codes and standards in bridging international best practices with local regulatory requirements, performance assurance, and long-term operational efficiency within smart building ecosystems.

ICC will also deliver a technical presentation at FCIA–NFCA PFPCON ’26, a specialist symposium taking place during Intersec 2026 in Dubai. Titled “Building the Future: Enabling Safe Adoption of 3D Printing & Modern Methods of Construction,” the session will address the regulatory, safety, and compliance considerations surrounding emerging construction methodologies. ICC’s presentation will also highlight how performance-based codes and standards can enable responsible innovation while ensuring structural integrity, fire safety, and quality assurance.

By connecting smart building regulation with advanced construction practices, ICC reinforces the importance of a coordinated, standards-driven approach to delivering safer, more resilient, and future-ready built environments for the Middle East.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. International Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

