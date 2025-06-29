His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, Assistant Secretary General for Economic Affairs, in his intervention today during the Panel Session under the theme “North–South Solutions in an East–West Oriented Global Trade System” at the Global Transport Connectivity Forum 2025, deliberated on the state of transport infrastructure in OIC Member States and outlined the efforts of the OIC towards developing transport infrastructure in Member States and enhancing connectivity among them. Highlighting the synergy between trade and transport, he also emphasized that improved transport infrastructure and connectivity will further increase intra-OIC trade and tourism exchanges.

The Global Transport Connectivity Forum 2025 under the theme “Seamless Connectivity, Limitless Possibilities”, organized by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkiye with support from the World Bank, was inaugurated by H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Türkiye, in Istanbul, Republic of Turkiye, on 27th June 2025. The three-day Forum aims to provide a unique platform for high-level policymakers, ministers, representatives of international organizations and international financial institutions, industry leaders, the private sector, and leading experts to address the evolving challenges and opportunities in international transport connectivity.

Some of the key topics being discussed include: Emerging Challenges for Global Connectivity; Global Trends and Emerging Dynamics in Global Connectivity; Unlocking Africa’s Connectivity Potential; Connectivity of the Middle East with Central Asia and Europe; Innovative Solutions for Financing the Construction and Management of Transport Corridors; and The Power of Transport Corridors in Driving Development, among others.