Sharjah: The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES 2026” opens today, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, marking one of the exhibition’s largest editions since its inception.

The exhibition is held under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and is scheduled from 21 to 24 January.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) and Leader Events Management, this year’s edition attracts significant investment interest and is expected to facilitate high-value property transactions during its four-day run.

Record-breaking Participation

ACRES 2026 features a record-breaking participation of over 120 entities, including major real estate development and investment companies, banks, financial institutions, project and property management companies, and proptech firms. With its 10,000-square-meter exhibition space fully occupied for this year’s edition, ACRES reinforces its increasing strategic importance and growing stature across the UAE and the region.

This year’s edition showcases more than 200 real estate projects, spanning modern residential units, integrated residential communities, commercial and industrial properties, and strategically located investment land plots, in addition to modern and sustainable communities, with a significant number of developments being exclusively introduced to the Sharjah market for the first time.

Recognising Strategic Partners

During the opening ceremony, H.E. Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf Abdul Razack Mohamed, Minister of Housing and Lands of the Republic of Mauritius and Guest of Honour, was honoured, alongside the exhibition’s strategic partners, sponsors, and supporters.

The recognition acknowledged their key contributions to the success of “ACRES 2026” and to strengthening its position as a premier real estate platform across the UAE and the wider region.

A Key Driver of Economic Growth

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais remarked that Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition is a strategic platform that reflects Sharjah’s vision for a diversified and sustainable economy. He noted that the real estate sector has become a key driver of economic growth in the emirate, driven by strong investor confidence and an advanced regulatory framework.

“ACRES crowns an integrated development journey laid down by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, with continued support from His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. The emirate has created a unique model that combines economic development, sustainability, and quality of life, while positioning real estate as a strategic pillar that extends beyond construction to the development of a comprehensive and sustainable urban ecosystem,” Al Owais added.

Al Owais emphasised that the Sharjah Chamber considers real estate a strategic contributor to macroeconomic performance, noting that the ACRES exhibition reinforces this role by showcasing more than 200 diverse real estate projects and sustaining transaction growth, underpinned by government incentives and effective public–private collaboration.

He noted that the 2026 edition is showcasing more than 200 diverse real estate projects, continuing its track record of success, with transaction values increasing from AED 1.4 billion in the 2024 edition to AED 4.3 billion in 2025.

He emphasised that the Sharjah Executive Council’s decision to reduce real estate registration fees for transactions concluded during the exhibition reflects direct and ongoing government support that directly enhances value for both exhibitors and investors.

Leading real estate investment destination

H.E. Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), stated that “ACRES” has evolved into a core strategic platform showcasing the accelerated growth of Sharjah’s real estate sector and positioning the emirate as a preferred destination for sustainable property investment.

He noted that the exhibition embodies the forward-looking vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the continued support from H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council. These together have established an integrated real estate ecosystem based on regulatory stability, long-term planning, and an attractive investment environment.

Al Shamsi highlighted that ACRES 2026 features a record turnout of over 120 exhibitors and more than 200 real estate projects, underscoring the exhibition’s strong credibility among local and international stakeholders.

He emphasised that direct government support, including reduced transaction fees during the event, enhances market demand, accelerates transaction activity, and delivers targeted investment opportunities that support developers and investors amid Sharjah’s sustained real estate market growth.

Market Trends and Investment Opportunities

H.E. Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi stated that “ACRES” now serves as an operational platform that structures engagement across the real estate ecosystem, offering market clarity on development trends and investment prospects while enhancing transparency and professional standards.

He noted that that the exhibition’s progressive growth mirrors the transformation of Sharjah’s real estate sector in terms of product diversity and evolving business models, positioning the event as a strategic venue for benchmarking project readiness against actual market demands.

Al Suwaidi explained that ACRES exhibition’s organisational approach focused on balancing commercial presentation with professional engagement, enabling real estate developers to showcase their projects while simultaneously fostering discussion on regulatory frameworks and long-term sector trends.

Property Financing and Ownership Solutions

Meanwhile, Nawaf Obeid said that ACRES exhibition functions as an operational platform for presenting newly-launched real estate projects to a wide spectrum of stakeholders, enabling participants to gauge interest, understand demand dynamics, and explore financing and ownership solutions tailored to market needs.

He underlined that this year’s edition delivers a comprehensive visitor experience, integrating project tours, interaction with developers, and thematic events focused on practical investment insights.

“ACRES continues to play a central role in connecting real estate market players in a structured environment that facilitates project launches, fosters professional partnerships grounded in transparency and sustainability, and enhances market efficiency over the medium and long term,” Obeid added.

Remarkable Turnout

On its opening day, the exhibition drew significant participation from real estate investors, developers, and business professionals, driven by high-value investment opportunities, first-time project launches, government incentives, special discounts, and flexible payment plans targeting various investor segments.

Participants and visitors are offered a suite of government facilitation measures, including a 50 percent reduction in real estate registration fees for sale and purchase transactions conducted during the exhibition. These initiatives aim to stimulate market activity, encourage investment, and enhance the competitiveness of Sharjah’s real estate market.

Transparency and Governance

ACRES 2026 marks the launch of Sharjah’s first escrow account regulatory system for real estate projects. Under this system, property buyers deposit their payments into a bank-managed account, from which developers are permitted to withdraw funds progressively as construction milestones are met. This mechanism safeguards the financial rights of investors and property buyers alike, embedding higher standards of transparency and governance within the real estate sector.

This year’s edition features a comprehensive knowledge programme comprising panel discussions, workshops, and professional training sessions delivered in both Arabic and English. The programme covers key dimensions of the real estate industry, including market dynamics, supply and demand indicators, smart investment strategies, and the latest practical applications of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies in real estate development.

The exhibition also launches the inaugural edition of “ACRES Podcast,” delivering over 12 live and recorded episodes with leading real estate experts and professionals. The initiative aims to provide in-depth insights into future market trends, support knowledge sharing, and help investors and stakeholders fully leverage the investment and networking opportunities presented throughout the exhibition.

Sponsors

ACRES Real Estate Exhibition enjoys sponsorship from key governmental entities, including Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), Sharjah Department of Housing, Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), and Sharjah City Municipality. Media sponsorship to the exhibition is provided by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

Strategic partners include Alef Group, Platinum Sponsor Al Thuriah Group, Gold Sponsors Bee'ah Group and Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, and Silver Sponsor Reportage Properties.

ACRES 2026 receives academic sponsorship from both the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute and ThinkProp Institute, and support from the host Expo Centre Sharjah, with Site Global serving as the official sponsor of the exhibition's outdoor advertising campaigns.

The exhibition is open to visitors on Thursday and Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On Friday, operating hours are from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com