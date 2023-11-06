AMMAN - Under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) and Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute (TAG-Confucius), and the Chinese Ambassador to Jordan, HE Mr. Chen Chuandong, TAG-Confucius a seminar entitled: “The Economic Impact of the ‘Belt and the Road Initiative’ on the Arab Region” was held recently, in conjunction with the Institute’s 15th Anniversary.

The Seminar was attended by the Ambassador of Brazil to Jordan, Mr. Márcio Fagundes do Nascimento, President of Shenyang Normal University in China, Dr. Yang Song; and the Jordanian expert on Arab-China Relations, Mr. Samer Kheir Ahmad. Participants included a host of teachers and students from Chinese teaching centers in Jordan, entrepreneurs, and members of the Chinese community in Jordan.

In his opening speech, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh welcomed the attendees, reiterating China’s important position and role in world economic development and the impact of “The Belt and the Road” initiative on countries, especially the Arab region. He highlighted the Chinese-Arab ties and the long-lasting friendship that developed over the decades through the implementation of “The Belt and the Road” initiative in the fields of economy, trade, education and culture.

Moreover, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh indicated the importance of cooperation between TAG. Global and China in a number of areas, most notably the TAG-Confucius Institute, urging to further deepen Chinese-Arab relations and cooperation in various areas such as digitalization, high technology, artificial intelligence, communications, medical care, and others.

For his part, Ambassador Chuandong said that the establishment and development of the TAG-Confucius Institute plays an important role in teaching the Chinese language, exchanging educational capacities, and strengthening cooperation between China and Jordan. He added that, over the past 15 years, TAG-Confucius Institute has been effectively disseminating Chinese culture, promoting China-Jordan cooperation, and representing the spiritual significance of China-Jordan friendship.

In her remarks, Shenyang University President has praised TAG-Confucius Institute for its outstanding accomplishments in the areas of teaching the Chinese language, talent development, academic research, and cross-cultural exchange. She also expressed the readiness of the University to provide the necessary support for the development of TAG-Confucius Institute to positively contribute to the advancement of its missions and goals in the future.

Dr. Yang Song further reviewed China’s legal system for encouraging and promoting foreign investment. She presented a report of four parts, its development and main framework; in addition to the main functions of the foreign investment legal system; and foreign investment legal procedures and practices.

During the seminar Mr. Ahmad gave a brief on the Belt and the Road Initiative, emphasizing that the initiative promotes development and strengthens cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, finance, industry, energy, environment, agriculture, etc., emphasizing the high significance to the Arab countries, considering that the initiative is of mutual benefit; a win-win situation, in addition to the fact that it contributes to sustainable economic development.