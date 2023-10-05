Early Bird tickets now on sale to the first-of-its-kind open fire food festival by Steve Harvey. Visitors to experience a sizzling fusion of flavor and entertainment in the heart of Abu Dhabi from 24 – 25 February 2024

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Get ready to embark on an extraordinary culinary journey as Abu Dhabi takes the stage for the world's first-ever Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey. Inspired by the globally renowned TV host, film director and gastronomic enthusiast, the event is set to become a spectacle unlike any other, ignited by Harvey's profound passion for the art of cooking over fire. Taking place from 24 – 25 February 2024, at Abu Dhabi Hill, Yas Marina Circuit, the festival is expected to heat up Abu Dhabi’s food scene with the rich traditions of open-flame cooking.

Presented by MELT Middle East, a joint venture between OWS Capital and Steve Harvey Global, the inaugural event promises to bring UAE residents together to ignite senses and experience the global trend of open-fire cooking. From a line-up of culinary competitions and enlightening panel discussions to country music performances, attendees can expect an unparalleled journey celebrating the diverse culinary traditions of various cultures, with BBQs reigning supreme.

Steve Harvey, the visionary behind the event, commented: "The Open Fire Food Festival is more than just a feast for the senses; it's a celebration of unity and the universal love for delicious food cooked with fire. My aim is to create an event in the UAE capital that inspires connections, where people can come together, enjoy food, and create cherished memories. Abu Dhabi's inaugural Open Fire Food Festival will ignite not only the senses but also the spirit of togetherness, fostering an atmosphere of shared enjoyment and cultural appreciation."

Oweis Zahran, Managing Partner at MELT Middle East, added: "Our collaboration is geared toward fashioning an indelible event that spotlights the artistry of open-flame cooking and the exquisite diversity of flavours it encapsulates. As well as live cooking and country music, there will be a plentiful supply of delicious flame cooked food, served up by some of the world’s top fire chefs.”

The Open Fire Food Festival is poised to cement Abu Dhabi's standing as a foremost creator of immersive destinations and experiences in the region, promising an unforgettable experience while establishing Abu Dhabi as a global culinary hub.

Early-bird tickets for the inaugural Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey are on sale until the 4th of November and start at just AED 60 for entry and AED 180 for VIP, while children under the age of 12 enter for free throughout the festival. Standard ticket prices will go on sale from 5th November starting at AED 75 for entry and AED 225 for VIP. Weekend passes are also available and start at AED 96 under early-bird prices and AED 120 at normal prices.

This extraordinary event is set to redefine the culinary landscape, marking a significant milestone in the global gastronomic world. As the festival unfolds, it will showcase not only the artistry and skill behind open-flame cooking but also the rich tapestry of diverse flavors and cultural traditions that unite through the universal love for food.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/open-fire-food-festival

About MELT Middle East

MELT Middle East is an international events company specializing in creating unique brand experiences and original IP festivals. Established through a strategic collaboration between OWS Capital and Steve Harvey Global, MELTs primary mission revolves around uniting Western and Eastern Business Cultures.

About Open Fire Food Festival

The Open Fire Food Festival Abu Dhabi is a sizzling celebration of culinary artistry and flavors, set against the stunning backdrop of Yas Island's iconic Abu Dhabi Hill. Hosted by the renowned Steve Harvey, the festival brings together top chefs, pitmasters, and BBQ enthusiasts to showcase their skills and passion for open flame cooking.