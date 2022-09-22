Abu Dhabi, United Arab of Emirates: Abu Dhabi will host the second Investopia annual conference on 1 - 2 March 2023, under the theme ‘envisioning opportunities in times of change’, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

Investopia 2023 date has been announced by H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, during a business session organised by Investopia and (ADDED) in Abu Dhabi, attended by Investopia partners, senior officials, and CEOs from public and private sectors.

Investopia 2023 will discuss the shifts in the global investments amid developments that have created new economic concepts related to virtual reality, sustainable and green economy.

H.E. Bin Touq said:" the challenges currently facing global economies have highlighted the strategic need to develop more solutions through new economic sectors capable of meeting the requirements of sustainable development and generating growth opportunities." Investopia annual conference, in its new edition next year, will address a new generation of investment opportunities in transport technology, climate, food and energy, which have become a real bet for sustainable development and basic pillars of future economies.”

H.E. Bin Touq underlined that the UAE has set an ambitious goal for the next 50 years to transition to a new development model that is more open to the world and based on advanced technologies, talents, creativity and emerging ideas. He noted that Investopia is one of the leading initiatives that supports the national ambitions, provides a new space to promote global investment dialogue, and contribute to the launch of innovative ideas that create new and sustainable growth opportunities.

H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, said: “co-organising the second edition of the Investopia conference is in line with our efforts to further build on the UAE’s reputation as a global investment hub, and cements Abu Dhabi’s position as an active and thriving and preferred business hotspot”.

“Abu Dhabi has nurtured a supportive business environment, unparalleled connectivity and infrastructure, and an entrepreneurial mindset that presents investors with growth opportunities. We believe Investopia, which is one of the major strategic initiatives under the ‘Projects of the 50’, is the right platform to discuss current and future economic trends and ways to enhance our national economy's competitiveness,” H.E. Al Shorafa concluded.

