Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week will return on January 11-15, larger and more ambitious than ever before. Hosted by Masdar, the event will unite world leaders, investors and innovators to accelerate real-world solutions across interconnected global systems.

“The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go” – Reimagining Systems for a New Era

ADSW 2026 comes at a moment when the world is straddling two realities: the systems we rely on today and the ones we urgently need for tomorrow. Under its theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,” the 2026 edition will challenge leaders across energy, finance, food, water and nature to rethink how these systems connect, scale and reinforce one another.

The week will spotlight technologies reshaping global resilience including AI-driven energy networks, climate-finance innovations, and solutions strengthening food and water security. By convening leaders from across these intertwined domains, ADSW 2026 aims to set a new global benchmark for collaboration and measurable impact.

The Most Ambitious ADSW to Date

For over 18 years, ADSW has served as a catalyst for international cooperation, enabling major partnerships that advance global sustainability efforts. ADSW 2025 gathered more than 50,000 participants from over 170 countries, including 13 Heads of State and senior government leaders.

The 2026 edition will introduce several new features designed to deepen engagement and accelerate outcomes:

ADSW Dialogues: High-level discussions focused on translating insight into action.

The Blue Forum: A new platform developed with the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) to spotlight water security and blue-economy solutions.

Innovative technologies: Featuring breakthrough clean technologies never previously exhibited, continuing its role as the showcase for the next generation of clean energy, water and digital solutions

AI-enabled engagement tools: New digital systems will capture insights, track commitments and connect delegates across the week.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, said: “Two decades after the UAE launched a new chapter in renewable energy with the founding of Masdar, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 builds on that legacy by convening leaders, innovators and decision-makers at the forefront of the Nexus of Next. As we mark this milestone year, ADSW will shape a new era of opportunity by aligning systems to drive impact and progress for all. At this pivotal moment, ADSW stands as the global platform for dialogue, collaboration, and action. The 2026 edition will bring together the people and ideas powering sustainable economic and social advancement, while empowering the next generation of changemakers through the Zayed Sustainability Prize.”

Program Highlights

Key ADSW 2026 partners include the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Global South Utilities, ADNOC, World Wide Technology (WWT), Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), EMSTEEL, Aldar, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), TotalEnergies, and the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

Key moments during the week include:

ADSW Opening Ceremony and Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards (January 13) at ADNEC

ADSW Summit, dynamic discussions featuring leaders from around the world

ADSW Dialogues, interactive sessions, workshops and roundtables fostering collaboration on the defining challenges of our age

World Future Energy Summit, featuring more than 700 global brands, the dynamic Greenhouse start-up zone, the Fuse AI cleantech pavilion, and the debut of the Greenpeace Cinema

WiSER Forum, celebrating women driving sustainability

Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Forum and Hub, convening more than 3,500 young people

Zayed Sustainability Prize Investor Connect, continuing its mission to empower innovators in Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools

Green Hydrogen Summit, providing a platform for key stakeholders to collaborate on accelerating the global hydrogen economy

Global South Utilities Forum, convening policymakers, developers, financiers, and off-takers from the Global South and the UAE

Partner events include:

IRENA Assembly (January 11–12)

Global Climate Finance Centre Annual Meeting (January 15), bringing together leaders across finance, government and industry

Registration for ADSW 2026 is open now. For more information, and to register, please visit http://www.adsw.ae

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Hosted by the UAE and its clean energy leader Masdar, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) stands at the nexus of new thinking and action. A global platform for initiatives, dialogues, and thought leadership,

ADSW facilitates knowledge sharing and collective action to advance inclusive social, economic, and environmental progress.

For more than 18 years, ADSW has convened decision-makers from government, the private sector, and civil society to facilitate cross-sector, multistakeholder collaboration for a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future. Positioned at the intersection of technology, policy, and investment, ADSW elevates impactful solutions to drive widescale systemic change and shape the next era of global sustainability.

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is a global clean energy leader, transforming how the world produces and consumes energy through bold innovation and commercial excellence.

Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer and operator, advancing renewable energy projects across key markets and technologies, with a global project portfolio capacity to date of over 51 gigawatts (GW).

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

